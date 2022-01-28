Snap Benefits 2022: Alaska Quest Card Schedule For February

brytta / Getty Images

The state of Alaska contracts its EBT card services through a company called Fidelity Information Services to provide what is called the Alaska Quest Card. This card is used for SNAP benefits and other state-provided benefits through the Division of Public Assistance.

The card can be used to purchase eligible food items at participating grocery stores and farmer’s markets throughout the state.

Your Alaska Quest card can also be used at the Anchorage Farmers Market, which accepts SNAP benefits. In order to do this, you will need to visit the information booth where your Quest card will be debited for the amount you want to spend at the farmer’s market. You will then be given tokens in exchange for the money which can be used freely at any participating vendors at the market. To sign up, you can visit the Anchorage Farmers Market website here or call 1-877-823-4369.

Alaska has special rules from other states in that it allows for higher SNAP benefits in rural areas. It also allows the use of SNAP benefits to purchase certain hunting and fishing supplies.

Also unlike other states, Alaska simply deposits Quest card balances on the first of every month. Although Alaska acknowledged extensions of emergency SNAP allotments through January, no official mention has yet been made as to if the extension will continue.

As GBR previously reported, maximum allotments have been increased for 2022 as a result of the COLA. A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074-$1,667 in Alaska.