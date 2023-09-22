Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Social Security, Food Stamps and Medicaid Cuts Likely in GOP-Proposed Budget Plan

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money.
zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Depending on who you ask, the Republican budget proposal released this week either does or does not include cuts to social safety net programs such as Social Security, Medicare and food stamps. The plan’s sponsors say it doesn’t, while critics insist it does.

What’s known for certain is that on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the U.S. House Budget Committee unveiled the GOP’s 10-year budget plan in an effort to get a spending deal approved before the Sept. 30 funding deadline, The Hill reported. If no deal is struck by then, the federal government will shut down.

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) said the budget doesn’t touch Social Security or Medicare.

“We don’t cut Medicare benefits, and we don’t cut Social Security or veterans benefits,” Arrington told reporters this week. “But let me be clear: In this 10-year window, both the Social Security and the Medicare trust funds will become insolvent.”

The “10-year window” refers to the coming depletion of Social Security’s Old Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which is expected to run out of money in about a decade. When it does, the program will rely solely on payroll taxes for funding, which currently covers about 77% of benefits. Similarly, the Medicare Trust Fund faces depletion within the next decade.

Make Your Money Work for You

According to The Hill, the GOP plan does not include changes to Social Security. However, it does include changes to work requirements for “able-bodied recipients” of Medicaid and food stamps, formally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The plan also places limits on discretionary spending and aims to roll back parts of the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden last year.

Anti-hunger advocates have sharply criticized attempts to put stricter requirements on SNAP benefits — including raising the proof-of-work age range to between 18 and 54 years old from 18 to 49 previously. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), the new requirements would “put almost 750,000 older adults aged 50-54 at risk of losing food assistance.”

As for the GOP’s insistence that Social Security and Medicare benefits will not be affected by the new budget: Others say the devil is in the details.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the details in the Republican budget plan include establishing a bipartisan debt commission that could end up recommending cuts to Social Security and Medicare, according to some observers.

In a statement, Nancy Altman, president of the nonprofit Social Security Works, said, “the only reason to make changes to Social Security via a closed-door, fast-track commission is to cut benefits. Rep. Arrington and his fellow Republicans understand this, which is why their budget would create just such a commission.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Those fears were echoed in a Sept. 19 column on the Common Dreams website, which said the GOP plan proposes “trillions of dollars in federal spending reductions over the next decade, specifically targeting Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance for steep cuts.”

Common Dreams also cited a Roll Call report stating that the plan would cut mandatory spending by nearly $9 trillion over a 10-year period — a spending category that includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP.

The wild card is whether the plan will ever make it past the GOP-led House. Even if it does, it’s unlikely to get approved by the Senate, experts say.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here’s His No. 1 Way To Get It

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here's His No. 1 Way To Get It

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet — Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

Money

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet -- Is Now the Right Time To Buy?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

Money

Retirement Savings: 5 Steps To Take Now If You Want a Comfortable Retirement

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

Money

5 Remote Jobs That Are Dying, According to Career and Workplace Experts

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Post-War Boom to Modern Gloom: Can We Reclaim the Middle-Class Dreams of the 1950s?

Money

From Post-War Boom to Modern Gloom: Can We Reclaim the Middle-Class Dreams of the 1950s?

September 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

Money

Working Past Retirement Age: 15 Cities With the Most 65+ Workers

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Middle-Class Money Myth: Why Most Are Wrong About Their Status

Wealth

The Middle-Class Money Myth: Why Most Are Wrong About Their Status

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Where Do You Stand? Net Worth To Be in Upper, Middle & Lower Class

Wealth

Where Do You Stand? Net Worth To Be in Upper, Middle & Lower Class

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s the Hardest Part About Retiring Early

Money

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here's the Hardest Part About Retiring Early

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 4 Under-the-Radar Money Moves Made by ‘Secret Millionaires’

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: 4 Under-the-Radar Money Moves Made by 'Secret Millionaires'

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $5,000 a Month

Money

10 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $5,000 a Month

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

All Generations Agree — These Are America’s Top 3 Retirement Savings Worries

Money

All Generations Agree -- These Are America's Top 3 Retirement Savings Worries

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 4 Money Moves To Make If You’re Worth More Than $5M

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 4 Money Moves To Make If You're Worth More Than $5M

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 17: Bobbi Rebell Gives Secret Strategies To Raising Money-Savvy Kids and How To Foster Financial Independence in Your Children

Money

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 17: Bobbi Rebell Gives Secret Strategies To Raising Money-Savvy Kids and How To Foster Financial Independence in Your Children

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 US Cities with Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Money

Housing Market 2023: 10 US Cities with Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

September 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!