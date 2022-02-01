West Virginia Mountain State Card EBT SNAP Payment Schedule for February

West Virginia distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through what is called a Mountain State Card EBT card. The Mountain State Card operates similarly to a debit card.

SNAP benefits provide monthly assistance to help eligible households buy food. Eligibility is usually determined by household size, income, assets and how many expenses the household incurs each month.

In order to receive SNAP benefits in West Virginia, you must be a resident of the state and have either a current bank balance under $2,001 or have a current bank balance under $3,001 and share your household with a person over 60 or a person with a disability.

To see if you are eligible and what the income limits are based on household size, click here.

Mountain State Card benefits are loaded once a month on predetermined dates that stay the same each month. For February, the schedule for SNAP payments is as follows:

First Letter of Last Name Date of Deposit B, X, Y, Z Feb. 1 C, F Feb. 2 H, N, V Feb. 3 I, M, O, U Feb. 4 Q, S Feb. 5 A, W Feb. 6 J, K, P Feb. 7 D, E, R Feb. 8 G, L, T Feb. 9 Source: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services

This means that the first payment will go out on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to all SNAP recipients in the state whose last names begin with B, X, Y or Z.

SNAP benefits in West Virginia can be used to buy select food items at any participating store or farmers market. You can locate a retailer near you that accepts EBT cards and benefits on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service website. EBT cards can be used in any of the 50 states as long as the retailer is approved by the FNS to accept SNAP.

