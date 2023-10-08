12 Best Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

If you and your partner reach retirement age around the same time, chances are you’ve spent years planning what you want to do and where you want to live on your next adventure. However, if you’re trying to get by on a single Social Security check, you’ll need to scout out affordable places.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average Social Security retirement benefit as of August 2023 is $1,792.37 a month. That’s barely enough to cover the median rent in the United States, which stood at $1,752 a month in August, Realtor.com reported.

Even the highest possible Social Security check — $4,555 monthly in 2023 — won’t go far in many American cities. That includes cities in Georgia, where the average cost of living is about $3,625 a month, according to data cited by SoFi.

But some places in Georgia make it easier for couples to get by on a single Social Security check – as long as they have retirement savings mixed in. Here is a look at 12 places in Georgia that might be decent choices for couples with only one Social Security check.