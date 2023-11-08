Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Mark Your Calendar: Important Social Security Dates in 2024

5 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Now that Social Security recipients know how much bigger their payments will be in 2024, the next order of business is to learn when those payments will arrive. The Social Security Administration recently released its 2024 payment schedule, which follows the same pattern as every year.

Last month, the SSA announced that the 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2%. That will push the average retirement benefit up by $57.39 a month, based on the September 2023 average of $1,793.51.

Although next year’s COLA will represent a big decline from this year’s 8.7% adjustment, it’s still well above the 2.6% average over the past couple of decades.

The 2024 payment schedule will include the usual quirks, which mainly affect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. SSI beneficiaries get two payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October. One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

Here are the important payment dates to know for 2024:

January

  • Wednesday, Jan. 3: Payees who began receiving payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Jan. 17: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Jan. 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

Keep in mind: The January 2024 Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment is mailed on Dec. 29, 2023 because Jan.1, 2024 is a holiday.

February

  • Thursday, Feb. 1: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Recipients
  • Friday, Feb. 2: Beneficiaries who started receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Feb. 14: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Feb. 21: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Feb. 28: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

March

  • Friday, March 1: SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, March 13: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, March 20: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, March 27: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

April

  • Monday, April 1: SSI Recipients
  • Wednesday, April 3: Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, April 10: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, April 17: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, April 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st
May

  • Wednesday, May 1: SSI Recipients
  • Friday, May 3: Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, May 8: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, May 15: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, May 22: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st
  • Friday, May 31: SSI Recipients

June

  • Monday, June 3: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, June 12: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Tuesday, June 18: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th (sent on Tuesday because June 19 is the Juneteenth Day holiday)
  • Wednesday, June 26: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

July

  • Monday, July 1: SSI Recipients
  • Wednesday, July 3: Payees who started receiving payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, July 10: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, July 17: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, July 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

August

  • Thursday, Aug. 1: SSI Recipients
  • Friday, Aug. 2: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Aug. 14: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Aug. 21: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Aug. 28: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st
  • Friday, Aug. 30: SSI Recipients
September

  • Tuesday, Sept. 3: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Sept. 11: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Sept. 18: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Sept. 25: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

October

  • Tuesday, Oct. 1: SSI Recipients
  • Thursday, Oct. 3: Payees who started receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Oct. 9: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Oct. 23: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st

November

  • Friday, Nov. 1: SSI recipients and recipients who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Nov. 13: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Nov. 20: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st
  • Friday, Nov. 29: SSI Recipients

December

  • Tuesday, Dec. 3: Payees who began receiving their payments before May 1997
  • Wednesday, Dec 11: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 1st and 10th
  • Wednesday, Dec. 18: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 11th and 20th
  • Tuesday, Dec. 24: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and 31st (sent on Tuesday because the 25th is a holiday)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31: SSI Recipients
Keep in mind that Social Security payments are sent via direct deposit to beneficiaries who have provided a bank account to SSA. For those who have not set up direct deposit, payments are sent through the postal mail, which means they might arrive later.

If you don’t receive your payment by the expected date, allow an additional three days before contacting the SSA.

