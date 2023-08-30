Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Lost Money Order? Here’s What To Do

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Man with laptop calling on phone at home office stock photo
dolgachov / iStock.com

Money orders are a reliable and secure form of payment, offering a guaranteed promise of funds with a more tangible assurance than personal checks. However, what happens if you misplace a money order?

The good news is that losing a money order doesn’t necessarily mean losing your funds. With prompt action and the right steps, you can track down your money order or even get a refund or replacement. Here’s how to get things back on track if you lose your money order.

What Is a Money Order?

A money order is a secure payment method that offers more safety than cash and more guarantee than a personal check. Money orders are typically paper forms of payment. However, unlike a check, a money order payment is guaranteed. This is because you pay for the money order upfront with cash or another secure payment method, such as a debit card. Credit cards and personal checks are usually not accepted for purchasing money orders.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Money orders are commonly used for sending money through the mail, paying bills, or paying for goods or services when cash isn’t a practical or safe option. They’re available at a variety of locations including some banks and retailers, the United States Postal Service (USPS), and Western Union.

Tracking a Money Order

If you lose a money order or believe it has been stolen, your first step should be to track it. This way, you can see if the money order has been cashed. Each issuer, be it USPS, Western Union, or MoneyGram, has a different process for tracking and replacing money orders. You’ll need to contact the issuer promptly and may need to pay a fee for the tracking service. If you don’t have your receipt, you can call the issuer’s customer service number or visit the nearest branch.

When tracking a lost or stolen money order, you’ll need to provide details such as the purchase date, location, and amount. You may also need to furnish information on the person or company you were supposed to pay, as well as a description of how the money order was lost. This process could take some time, so it’s essential to act quickly.

The USPS offers both domestic and international money orders. You can check the status of your money order on their website by providing the dollar amount, serial number, and post office number.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

If you need to track a Western Union money order, you have two options. If you have the receipt, fill out the request form and mail it with a $15 processing fee. If you don’t have the receipt, complete and submit Western Union’s Money Order Research Request form. The processing fee is $30, and it can take up to eight weeks for the process to complete.

You can track a MoneyGram money order by filling out an online form or contacting customer service. You will be asked for the money order amount and serial number.

Can You Cancel a Money Order?

It’s possible to cancel a money order, although the process varies among providers. USPS, for example, does not allow you to stop payment on money orders but allows for their replacement if lost or stolen. If you don’t have the original receipt, you can submit PS Form 6401, the official money order inquiry form, if you want a copy of a cashed money order. With Western Union, you can cancel a money order if it hasn’t been cashed.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

What To Do if the Lost Money Order Was Cashed

You have fewer options if the money order was cashed. Most issuers can provide a photocopy of a cashed money order, which can be useful if you need to file a fraud claim. If you can prove your money order was stolen, it will be easier to get your money back.

Taking Preventive Measures

Avoid the hassle of losing a money order by taking preventive measures. Keep your receipt safe, accurately fill out the money order, and consider other secure payment methods if you tend to misplace things. These steps can save you time, money, and stress in the long run.

Losing a money order can be concerning, but there’s no need to panic. By following the steps outlined above, you can mitigate any potential loss.  

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Trouble Paying Bills? 69% Say They’ve Used This Surprising Method To Earn Extra Cash for Everyday Expenses

Side Gigs

Trouble Paying Bills? 69% Say They've Used This Surprising Method To Earn Extra Cash for Everyday Expenses

August 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here’s How You Can Get Rich Working Only 20 Hours Per Week

Money

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here's How You Can Get Rich Working Only 20 Hours Per Week

August 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

August 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Risks of Keeping Too Much Cash at Home

Money

3 Risks of Keeping Too Much Cash at Home

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Are Banks Closing Customer Accounts Without Warning — And Should You Be Worried?

Money

Are Banks Closing Customer Accounts Without Warning -- And Should You Be Worried?

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

One Major Sign You Are Overpaying for Rent in Your City — and How To Negotiate It Down

Money

One Major Sign You Are Overpaying for Rent in Your City -- and How To Negotiate It Down

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: How I Invested in Small Businesses To Build Up My Fortune

Money

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: How I Invested in Small Businesses To Build Up My Fortune

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses

Money

Buy Your Groceries at These 6 Small Businesses

August 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

14 Ways To Make Money in a Day

Side Gigs

14 Ways To Make Money in a Day

August 30, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: If You Want To Be Wealthy ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ You Need To Understand This Method

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: If You Want To Be Wealthy 'Sooner Rather Than Later,' You Need To Understand This Method

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money on Upwork: Step-by-Step Guide

Money

How To Make Money on Upwork: Step-by-Step Guide

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Did You Have To Become a New Netflix Subscriber? How the Company Is Now Raking In the Cash

Money

Did You Have To Become a New Netflix Subscriber? How the Company Is Now Raking In the Cash

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Can You Build Wealth Making Only $35K a Year?

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Can You Build Wealth Making Only $35K a Year?

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Only 6% of US Wealth Belongs to Millennials: What That Means for Their Financial Futures

Wealth

Only 6% of US Wealth Belongs to Millennials: What That Means for Their Financial Futures

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Bought a Small Business and Lost $75,000 Making This Big Mistake

Money

I Bought a Small Business and Lost $75,000 Making This Big Mistake

August 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!