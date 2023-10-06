Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Social Security: Why You Won’t Get an SSI Check in October

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Senior woman getting the mail stock photo
MonicaNinker / iStock.com

If you qualify for Social Security’s Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you’ll have a slow month in October 2023. It’s one of four months out of the year when SSI payments are not distributed. But don’t fret — the missed payment will be made up later.


The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries don’t receive a payment in October, January, April and July. However, they get two payments in March, June, September and December. One check is issued the remaining four months: February, May, August and November.

SSI benefits are provided to low-income individuals with limited resources who are blind or age 65 or older, or who have a qualifying disability. A qualifying disability is one that keeps you from working and is expected to last one year or result in death

In 2023, the federal SSI benefit rate is $914 for an individual and $1,371 for a couple. However, some states supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, which makes the total SSI benefit higher. SSI benefit amounts and state supplemental payment amounts vary based upon your income, living arrangements and other factors, according to the SSA.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The following states and U.S. territories do not pay a supplement to SSI recipients: Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Tennessee and West Virginia.

As for regular Social Security retirement benefits, they will be paid on the usual schedule in October 2023. If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is Oct. 11. If your birthday falls on the 11th through the 20th, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday (Oct. 18). Those with birthdays on the 21st through 31st will be paid on the fourth Wednesday (Oct. 25).

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI, then Social Security is paid on Oct. 3. You can see the full 2023 payment schedule here.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

How To Make Money Anonymously: 7 Ideas To Start Today

Money

How To Make Money Anonymously: 7 Ideas To Start Today

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Frugal Habits Gen Z Should Practice Now To Help Their Savings Reach $50,000

Money

7 Frugal Habits Gen Z Should Practice Now To Help Their Savings Reach $50,000

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

30 Legitimate Games and Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

Money

30 Legitimate Games and Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

McCarthy Firing Could Lead to a Recession — 3 Ways To Protect Yourself Now

Money

McCarthy Firing Could Lead to a Recession -- 3 Ways To Protect Yourself Now

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Money-Saving Car Maintenance Tips for This Fall

Money

I'm a Mechanic: Here Are 8 Money-Saving Car Maintenance Tips for This Fall

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Major Savings Roadblocks Women Face — and How To Overcome Them

Money

5 Major Savings Roadblocks Women Face -- and How To Overcome Them

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What That Could Mean For the Job Market

Money

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What That Could Mean For the Job Market

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your Bookshelves for These 5 Old Books -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Smart Ways Women Can Save Money In Their Current Income Bracket

Money

6 Smart Ways Women Can Save Money In Their Current Income Bracket

October 03, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 States Where Real Estate Agents Make the Most Money

Money

10 States Where Real Estate Agents Make the Most Money

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Controversial Way Millennials and Gen Z Are Saving 50% of Their Income To Build a Down Payment

Money

The Controversial Way Millennials and Gen Z Are Saving 50% of Their Income To Build a Down Payment

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How Do I Invest 15% for Retirement?

Money

Dave Ramsey: How Do I Invest 15% for Retirement?

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We’ll Never Give Up

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaires: 8 Frugal Habits We'll Never Give Up

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement — Do Experts Think They Should Be?

Money

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement -- Do Experts Think They Should Be?

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

50% of Seniors Are Saving for an Emergency Fund: 7 Reasons It’s a Retirement Necessity

Money

50% of Seniors Are Saving for an Emergency Fund: 7 Reasons It's a Retirement Necessity

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

Money

Retirement Spending: How Much the Different Generations Plan To Need Each Month

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!