Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Boomers Are Spending Money at a Much Higher Rate Than Gen Z — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Father having pizza with daughter in restaurant ,paying bill stock photo
Zorica Nastasic / iStock.com

Baby boomers seem to be less spooked by financial worries than younger Americans, at least judging by their recent spending habits. An analysis of Bank of America credit and debit card expenditures in recent months found older households are spending money at a considerably higher rate than Gen Z and other younger generations.

Beginning in May 2023, average credit and debit card spending by boomers began to distance itself from younger cohorts, BofA noted in its June “Consumer Checkpoint” report. In fact, average spending by Gen Z, Gen X and millennials declined year-over-year during much of May, while spending by boomers rose around 2%.

There are a few reasons for the spending gap between boomers and other age groups. First and foremost, many boomers got a financial lift from the 8.7% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 — the highest in more than 40 years.

Because the 2023 COLA has outpaced the overall inflation rate this year, boomers have extra money to spend. Bank of America found that there “continues to be some positive impact from the COLA increase,” though it has “faded somewhat” vs. earlier in the year.

Investing for Everyone

In addition, older households have “significantly more wealth” than younger households, which bolsters their discretionary spending power even further.

Explore: 34% of Gen Z Is Learning Personal Finance From TikTok and YouTube, Survey Finds

Meanwhile, Gen Z and other younger generations are “more exposed” to higher housing costs, as well as the upcoming end of the federal student loan payment pause. Those payments are set to resume in October after being paused for more than three years, which means many Gen Zers will have even less money to spend.

Recent spending patterns aren’t all that separate boomers from Gen Z when it comes to finances. As GOBankingRates previously reported, a new survey from Charles Schwab found that the average net worth of baby boomers who feel wealthy is $692,000 — well above the Gen Z average of $414,000.

This indicates that boomers tend to put a much bigger emphasis on monetary wealth than Gen Zers. Consequently, fewer boomers (40% of respondents) said they actually feel wealthy, according to the Schwab survey, while 46% of Gen Z said they feel wealthy.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

$20 an Hour Is How Much a Year?

Money

$20 an Hour Is How Much a Year?

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Minimum Wage in Florida in 2023

Money

Minimum Wage in Florida in 2023

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Best Remote Jobs for Young Professionals, According to Career Experts

Money

7 Best Remote Jobs for Young Professionals, According to Career Experts

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Highest-Paying Careers in Which You Can Work Less and Earn More

Money

7 Highest-Paying Careers in Which You Can Work Less and Earn More

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Do Uber Drivers Make? Is It Worth Your Time?

Side Gigs

How Much Do Uber Drivers Make? Is It Worth Your Time?

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week

Money

9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

Wealth

How Growing Up Poor Could Make You Rich

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Best Day of the Week To Apply For a Job

Money

The Best Day of the Week To Apply For a Job

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: These Are the Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: These Are the Worst Money Mistakes I See People Make

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Millionaire: Why I’m Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

Wealth

I'm a Millionaire: Why I'm Not Passing Generational Wealth to My Kids

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are 8 Things Renters Don’t Know They Need To Save Money For

Money

I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are 8 Things Renters Don't Know They Need To Save Money For

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Start Making Passive Income From Scratch

Money

How To Start Making Passive Income From Scratch

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Small Businesses Can Make More Money in 2023 by Using This Secret Weapon

Money

Small Businesses Can Make More Money in 2023 by Using This Secret Weapon

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Make Money With Google Bard and AI: How To Earn $3,000 a Month or More

Money

Make Money With Google Bard and AI: How To Earn $3,000 a Month or More

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

Wealth

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

July 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With Really Low Salaries and Really High Costs of Living

Money

10 Cities With Really Low Salaries and Really High Costs of Living

July 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!