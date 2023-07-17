Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Generational Wealth ‘Curse’ Is Causing 90% of Families To Run Out of Money — How To Beat the Odds

2 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Happy, big family and quality time bonding of children, parents and grandparents together on a sofa.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

See Our Best Picks

As baby boomers prepare to transfer wealth to their children, those younger generations may be thinking of how to preserve their family’s financial legacy. The “third generation curse” indicates that 90% of wealthy families are likely to lose their money by the third generation, according to AMG National.

Fortunately, you can beat the so-called “third generation” curse through financial education, money management and hiring the right professionals to help.

Communicate With Your Heirs and Elders

The third generation curse often happens because the third generation is detached from how their grandparents struggled and worked hard to earn money. The second generation, on the other hand, watched their parents generate wealth. When they received their inheritance, they understood the time and effort that went into creating the money.

Understanding why the third generation curse occurs is the first step to prevent it, per Lighthouse Financial. Model smart money management and good spending habits to your children and begin teaching them how to budget and invest wisely at a young age.

Investing for Everyone

Engage in Estate Planning With Your Children and Grandchildren

Make sure all living generations play a role in estate planning. Determine what’s most important to your family and establish financial goals together. That may include setting up a charitable foundation to give back in ways that matter to your family.

Ensure that a will or trust is in place — and determine which you should use — to alleviate stress and anxiety when senior family members pass on. You want to minimize tax liabilities and have a plan in place to quickly and easily distribute assets to the right people.

Rely on Professionals For Estate Planning Advice

Choose the right tax advisors, investment professionals and lawyers to help ensure a seamless transfer of wealth. Involve children in these discussions so they can begin to understand what goes into wealth preservation.

Whether you are inheriting generational wealth in your family, preparing to pass your wealth onto future generations, or just beginning to build wealth — keep the third-generation curse in mind. By teaching money management skills and including children in financial planning, you can help ensure future generations will enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Top 15 AI Jobs: How To Get These Remote Work Gigs, According to Experts

Money

Top 15 AI Jobs: How To Get These Remote Work Gigs, According to Experts

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in July 2023

Money

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in July 2023

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money With AI-Generated Music

Money

How To Make Money With AI-Generated Music

July 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire Fast

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: 5 Ways To Become a Millionaire Fast

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

Wealth

Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them — Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

Wealth

Coin Flipping: 6 Valuable Dimes and How To Spot Them -- Is One Worth Close to $4 Million?

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

Money

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here’s His No. 1 Way To Get It

Wealth

Grant Cardone Says Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth: Here's His No. 1 Way To Get It

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Costco Execs Warn of Looming Recession Because of One Change Shoppers Are Making to Their Buying Habits

Money

Costco Execs Warn of Looming Recession Because of One Change Shoppers Are Making to Their Buying Habits

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Money

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

July 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

Money

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

July 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Money

Here's the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

July 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!