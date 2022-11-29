Giving Tuesday: Inflation, Economic Concerns Stoke Need for More Social Care — How To Find and Give Help

Steve Debenport / iStock.com

This year’s Giving Tuesday holds special significance because of the financial toll that soaring inflation has taken on many households. Demand for social care services is so high that more than three-quarters of nonprofits are worried about their ability to meet it, according to a new survey from Findhelp, a social care network that connects people in need with nonprofits that can help.

The survey of more than 300 U.S.-based nonprofits, completed in early November, found that 62% of respondents said demand for social care services has “increased substantially” over the past year. More than eight in 10 (82%) reported an uptick in demand ahead of the 2022 holiday season. The biggest surge in demand is expected from nonprofits that provide food and housing support.

“Plagued by economic concerns including inflation and recession, over 80% [of nonprofits] are overwhelmed with the growing demand for immediate access to food, housing and utility services over the next 60 days,” a Findhelp spokesperson told GOBankingRates in an email.

The survey results — released on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29.) — underscored the need for people to donate to their favorite charities and nonprofits during the 2022 holiday season. Those who want to give but aren’t sure which needs are most pressing in their communities can be connected with organizations quickly and easily by visiting the findhelp.org platform. From there, you can do the following:

Type in your zip code

Type in one of the top five areas of need (e.g. “housing” or “food”)

Donate to one of the verified local community organizations listed on the platform

People in need of help can also use the platform to quickly find social care services. If a nonprofit can’t help due to limited resources, the platform can connect you with other organizations in your area that provide immediate support.

Among the nonprofits that aim to expand their reach this year is Year Up, a job training program that provides young adults with the skills, experience and support they need to launch successful careers. About 80% of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college within months and earn average annual starting salaries of $52,000, according to an email shared with GOBankingRates.

As The New York Times reported, Year Up is one of a handful of nonprofits that have established successful records of lifting low-income Americans into jobs that can help them move up to the middle class. These programs have been so effective that the Biden administration is trying to convince local and regional training programs to adopt nonprofit models. The administration also has allocated $500 million in grants for its Good Jobs Challenge, part of the American Rescue Plan.

Year Up is currently involved in an initiative to reach 10 times as many young adults annually by 2030, which would bring the total to roughly 45,000 a year. If you are interested in donating to the program — or want to learn more about how to apply — visit the Year Up website at yearup.org.

