Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Grant Cardone Says a Recession Is Coming, Here Are 3 Ways He’s Preparing

4 min Read
By David Nadelle
©Grant Cardone

There was a time not long ago when most economists and investors were warning Americans to brace for a near-certain recession in 2023. So far, the downturn hasn’t fully materialized, aided by a somewhat stable economy fueled by steady job growth and surprising consumer spending despite high inflation.

Many experts have backed off their ominous predictions, either postponing recession talk until 2024 or cutting it out altogether. For Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, an economic decline is still very much a real threat. In short, “recession is coming,” according to the bestselling author and financial speaker.

“Everyone in America should plan for a major, serious, nasty, long recession,” Cardone recently told GOBankingRates. “You can see signs of this everywhere — credit card debt is at [new] heights, automotive payments are hitting historical heights, used car pricing is coming down, real estate mortgages are at 22-year lows, people are starting to be late on their rent, not to mention all the commercial real estate some of the biggest institutions in the world are walking away from.”

Taking to X on Sept. 11, Cardone doubled down on the inevitability of a recession, and provided three things he is doing to prepare. Want to know what Cardone is doing with his finances if a recession comes? Read on.

Investing for Everyone

1. ‘Accessing ALL Assets & Liabilities’

In the event of a recession, both liabilities and assets will need to be categorized and values determined. Making a comprehensive list of all of your assets and liabilities will enable you to sell off anything you don’t need or which causes you to hold debt. Liquid assets can help you cover immediate expenses during a recession, so try to identify which assets can be easily converted into cash in the short term.

“Get rid of anything that you have a liability on that you can get rid of and recycle right now,” Cardone told GOBankingRates. “If it’s a liability and you can get rid of it, get rid of it.”

“If it’s an asset and you’re not using it, if it’s sitting in the garage and nobody’s using it, sell it,” he added. “If there’s any stuff sitting around that will be an asset for somebody else that you’re not using, dump it, sell it get, your money.”

2. ‘Increasing Targets thru Contraction’

Much of Cardone’s success can be attributed to hard research and work, and jumping when others aren’t. According to Grant Cardone TV (GCTV.com), “Don’t wait for it (a recession) to get here operate like it is here now. Out work everyone now as though the contraction is fully here.”

Investing for Everyone

If you do whatever it takes to increase income, spend nothing and prepare to invest when real assets get cheaper, you’ll be able to “steal when the market capitulates (throws up).”

3. ‘Adding Systems to Scale’

Adding systems to scale during a recession can be a strategic move for investors and businesses looking to not only survive but also thrive in challenging economic times. This might involve expanding your customer base, increasing production capacity, entering new markets or embracing AI technology and systems that can automate and improve your processes.

“The only preparation for life’s contractions is expansion,” Cardone told GOBankingRates back in July. “Expansion is the only solution for a family’s survival. You need to scale your business so it becomes recession-proof. It’s important that you become ‘too big to fail.'”

Grant Cardone is most famous for creating the “The 10X Rule” franchise, which oversees a portfolio of over $4 billion in multifamily properties. He will be hosting a 10X Your Business Summit on Sept. 15-17 in Aventura, Florida.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Can You Afford To Retire Early Right Now?

Money

Can You Afford To Retire Early Right Now?

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $3,500 a Month

Money

8 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $3,500 a Month

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Red Flags Indicating an ATM Has Been Tampered With

Money

4 Red Flags Indicating an ATM Has Been Tampered With

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Most Millennials Have Less Than $100K in Retirement Savings: Should You Be Concerned?

Money

Most Millennials Have Less Than $100K in Retirement Savings: Should You Be Concerned?

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement

Money

Grant Cardone: Here's How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

More Than 70% Think They’ll Need Less Than $1M To Retire: Here’s the Number Experts Give

Money

More Than 70% Think They'll Need Less Than $1M To Retire: Here's the Number Experts Give

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

As Grocery & Housing Costs Continue to Rise, What Actions Do Experts Think The Fed Needs to Take Next?

Money

As Grocery & Housing Costs Continue to Rise, What Actions Do Experts Think The Fed Needs to Take Next?

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What’s the Best Way To Give Money as a Gift? 7 Easy and Fun Ideas

Money

What's the Best Way To Give Money as a Gift? 7 Easy and Fun Ideas

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ Is on the Horizon: Here’s What Every Woman Needs To Know

Wealth

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' Is on the Horizon: Here's What Every Woman Needs To Know

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Social Security COLA Is Set To Dramatically Decrease in 2024 and 25% of Seniors Don’t Know What That Means for Them

Money

Social Security COLA Is Set To Dramatically Decrease in 2024 and 25% of Seniors Don't Know What That Means for Them

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Podcasts and Books To Help Improve Your Financial Literacy

Money

Podcasts and Books To Help Improve Your Financial Literacy

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s the First Thing I Tell New Clients To Do

Money

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's the First Thing I Tell New Clients To Do

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Invest for Retirement

Money

5 Ways To Invest for Retirement

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

Money

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Be Wealthy in Retirement: Experts Share the 6 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring

Money

How To Be Wealthy in Retirement: Experts Share the 6 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Want To Make Passive Income? Stop Believing These 8 Misconceptions

Money

Want To Make Passive Income? Stop Believing These 8 Misconceptions

September 13, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!