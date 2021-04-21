Most and Least Expensive States for Household Bills

Many factors go into the cost of living in various states, including housing prices, state taxes, insurance costs and even the price of fuel. Monthly household bills also play a large role in a region’s cost of living. Digital bill paying service doxo recently reported that 20% of many household budgets go toward bills across 10 major categories.

The company recently put together the 2021 United States of Bill Pay Report, which evaluated the average prices for bills across 30,000 U.S. ZIP codes to find the most and least expensive states in which to pay bills.

Doxo looked at bills in 10 common categories:

Mortgage

Rent

Auto loans

Utilities

Auto insurance

Cable/internet/phone

Health insurance

Mobile phone service

Alarm and security

Life insurance

If you’re planning a move in the near future, perhaps because you have the option of continuing to work remotely, consider these statistics if you’re seeking a place with a lower cost of living.