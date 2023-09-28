Student Loans: Gen X Income To Drop 8.8% as Payments Resume — How To Stay on Budget

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Twenty-nine percent of Gen X borrowers will need to budget for student loan payments of $500 or higher once they resume next month, according to a TransUnion study. At the same time, PYMNTS reported that this generation could experience an 8.8% decrease in discretionary income. Not only does this make it harder to catch up on retirement savings, but it could increase reliance on credit for everyday costs.

Here are some key money moves you can make to better stay on budget.

Assess Your Student Loan Payment Affordability

First, make sure your current student loan payment amount realistically fits in your budget alongside other mandatory expenses. If your payment is very high compared to your income, you might benefit from one of the income-based repayment options for a potentially lower payment.

However, keep in mind this might not financially make sense if you’re near the end of your loan term or you won’t see much savings by making the switch. You’ll also want to consider how the new plan affects the interest you pay and your payoff date.

Investing for Everyone

Track Your Spending and Cut Costs

You should be tracking your spending using a budgeting app, spreadsheet or other tool to see where you can improve your money habits. This includes looking for problem areas and ways to reduce costs or cut them entirely. In the end, your spending shouldn’t exceed the amount budgeted.

You can follow these cost-cutting tips to make it easier to cover your student loan payments and other important expenses:

Avoid impulse shopping and give yourself time to carefully think about major purchases.

Plan your meals, opt for store brands and use leftovers to reduce your grocery spending.

Get rid of unnecessary subscriptions and memberships.

Consider buying used items and borrowing things you only need occasionally.

Pay off debts with high interest rates and fees.

Follow sustainable practices to cut your energy and water use.

Seek discounts on your cable, internet and mobile services.

Choose free entertainment options, including local attractions and books and movies from the library.

Consider reducing your housing costs by renting out space, sharing costs with others and doing your own repairs when possible.

Take the “Pay Yourself First” Approach

Another good way to stick to your budget is to set up automatic payments for savings goals such as retirement. This forces you to prioritize what’s important and reduce overspending on non-essentials. You’ll have to rethink your spending habits and budget your remaining income for living expenses, student loan payments and other costs.

Reconsider Using Your Credit Card

A 2021 MIT Sloan study found that credit card users tend to overspend compared to cash users. This isn’t good news if you want to stick to your budget. Plus, charging expenses can lead to a cycle of debt with monthly payments and money lost to interest and fees.

Investing for Everyone

Instead, the financial expert Dave Ramsey suggests using cash or a debit card for everyday expenses so that you’ll think more carefully about your money decisions. Not only will you better stay on your budget, but you’ll avoid the expenses and challenges that come with more debt.

More From GOBankingRates