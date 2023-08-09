Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Are Your Wages Going Up? What You Need To Know About Current US Wage Growth

2 min Read
By Seychelle Thomas
Shot of a young woman using a machine to conduct a medical test in a laboratory.
LaylaBird / Getty Images

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs in July — a reality which reduced unemployment to a very low rate of 3.5%. The latest statistics show wages are still trending upward.

Wages Outpace Original Forecasts

Pandemic-era labor shortages drove wages higher — and that trend may be sticking around. In July, average hourly earnings were up by 0.4% (an average of $33.74 per hour) from the previous month, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. 

If demand for labor weakens, we may see wages level out. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the average workweek fell to 34.3 hours, a figure which matches closely with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers are more likely to cut hours in response to less demand rather than releasing staff altogether. Manufacturing jobs in particular remained in high demand, posting an average workweek of 40.1 hours.

Industries With Steady Wages

Although job demand is slightly slowing, some sectors have continued to add jobs. These industries could be excellent options for job-seekers looking to increase their wages. Industries with the most significant job gains for July included:

  • Healthcare: 63,000 jobs.
  • Social assistance: 24,000 jobs.
  • Financial activities: 19,000 jobs.
  • Wholesale trade: 18,000 jobs.
  • Construction: 18,000 jobs.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

The healthcare sector alone added 63,000 jobs in July, with most job increases coming from ambulatory care, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities. Social assistance saw the next largest growth profile. This industry includes professions like childcare providers, home care aides, and social workers.

Financial activities added a monthly average of 16,000 jobs in the second quarter. Primary professions contributing to job growth in this sector include real estate agents and rental / leasing roles. The construction industry continued to grow, particularly regarding specialty trade contractors and non-residential building construction workers.

While wages may be ticking upward, they are essentially be matching the pace set by inflation. According to the BLS, inflation (non-seasonally adjusted) rose by 0.3% in June.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

ChatGPT Scams: How To Protect Yourself in 2023

Money

ChatGPT Scams: How To Protect Yourself in 2023

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top 10 Richest Families in the World

Wealth

Top 10 Richest Families in the World

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where You Overpay for Everything — and One Way To Save Big in Each

Money

10 Cities Where You Overpay for Everything -- and One Way To Save Big in Each

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Was the Highest Gas Price in US History?

Money

What Was the Highest Gas Price in US History?

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands

Money

9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaires: 7 Smart Ways To Make the Most of Your 20s Financially

Money

Self-Made Millionaires: 7 Smart Ways To Make the Most of Your 20s Financially

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Reasons Boomers Can’t Find Jobs — and 5 Ways To Fix That

Money

5 Reasons Boomers Can't Find Jobs -- and 5 Ways To Fix That

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

Money

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Could AI Lead to a Financial Crisis? The Chairman of the S.E.C. Thinks So

Money

Could AI Lead to a Financial Crisis? The Chairman of the S.E.C. Thinks So

August 09, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Tips To Get This Six-Figure Job in AI

Money

4 Tips To Get This Six-Figure Job in AI

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

Side Gigs

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Estates and Wills: Should You Set Up a Revocable or Irrevocable Trust?

Money

Estates and Wills: Should You Set Up a Revocable or Irrevocable Trust?

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Side Gigs for Active People

Side Gigs

6 Best Side Gigs for Active People

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Small Businesses You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

Money

8 Small Businesses You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Some Are Forecasting a Recession To Start in Fall 2024 — How You Can Start Preparing Now

Money

Some Are Forecasting a Recession To Start in Fall 2024 -- How You Can Start Preparing Now

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

61% of Boomers Feel Wealthy When They Are Financially Secure — How Gen Z Compares

Wealth

61% of Boomers Feel Wealthy When They Are Financially Secure -- How Gen Z Compares

August 08, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!