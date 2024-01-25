Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

5 Cities Sending Remote Workers Back to the Office

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Interior Of Modern Open Plan Office With People Working And Commuters Arriving On Bikes.
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remote work arrangements that spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic have leveled off in much of the country as more employers demand that workers return to the office at least part of the week. That’s the case even though nearly two-thirds of workers in a recent survey said remote work is the most important aspect of a job — even above salary.

Not all workers are willing to make the transition back to the office full-time or even part-time. If their employer demands a return to the job site, the worker just finds another job. But for most Americans, returning to the office is something they are willing to do if it means earning the right paycheck every week.

With large companies such as Amazon and Meta pushing workers back to the office, the “glory days” of remote work appear to be coming to an end, according to a new report from LLC.org. The report cited Census Bureau data showing that the number of Americans who work from home has dropped by more than 3 million since 2021.

Remote work numbers are not the same everywhere, however. LLC.org analyzed Census Bureau data from the 100 most populous U.S. cities and compared remote work trends from 2021 to 2022, the most recent complete data available.

Among its findings are that states on the East Coast have seen the biggest decline in employees who work from home. New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut all rank within the top 10 states with the largest decline in remote workers, according to the Census Bureau. 

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In contrast, only seven states have largely resisted the return-to-office trend and are seeing an increase in remote workers. All are located either in the South or West: Florida, South Carolina, Wyoming, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Tennessee.

At the local level, here are five cities that have seen the biggest increase in sending remote workers back to the office, according to LLC.org’s analysis:

  1. Santa Ana, California: In 2021, 20,689 of Santa Ana’s employees worked remotely, but that number had fallen by nearly half, to 11,366, a year later.
  2. Norfolk, Virginia: Norfolk’s population of remote workers fell from 14,775 in 2021 to 9,088 a year later.
  3. Huntsville, Alabama: Huntsville saw a 34.7% decrease in remote workers between 2021 and 2022.
  4. Toledo, Ohio: Toledo’s number of remote workers declined by 29.1% from 2021 to 2022.
  5. Bakersfield, California: In Bakersfield, 28.8% of remote jobs transitioned to on-site jobs between 2021 and 2022.

If you’re wondering which cities saw the biggest increase in remote jobs since 2021, here are the five cited by LLC.org:

  • Glendale, Arizona: 37.5% increase in remote jobs
  • Buffalo, New York: 29.2% increase
  • Laredo, Texas: 23.6% increase
  • Spokane, Washington: 19.3% increase
  • Arlington, Texas: 18.6% increase

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Will Humans Be Able to Financially Adapt to the AI Robot Economic Boom?

Money

Will Humans Be Able to Financially Adapt to the AI Robot Economic Boom?

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Cashing in on Clutter: 6 Tips for Turning Your Junk into a Gold Mine

Money

Cashing in on Clutter: 6 Tips for Turning Your Junk into a Gold Mine

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Can I Make an Extra $2,000 a Month? 8 Easy Ways

Money

How Can I Make an Extra $2,000 a Month? 8 Easy Ways

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Most Expensive City in Every State

Money

The Most Expensive City in Every State

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Career Expert: Here’s How To Immediately Increase Your Salary by 10%

Money

I'm a Career Expert: Here's How To Immediately Increase Your Salary by 10%

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Is a Stimulus Check? How It Works, Pros and Cons, and the Future Outlook

Uncategorized

What Is a Stimulus Check? How It Works, Pros and Cons, and the Future Outlook

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

3 Cold Weather States With the Most Jobs and Biggest Salaries

Money

3 Cold Weather States With the Most Jobs and Biggest Salaries

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

Wealth

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

Wealth

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Calls Imposter Syndrome a Sign of Financial Success — Here’s Why

Money

Barbara Corcoran Calls Imposter Syndrome a Sign of Financial Success -- Here's Why

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money On Craigslist

Money

12 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money On Craigslist

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

Wealth

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Experts: Invest or Pay Off Debt? Which One You Should Do First

Money

Financial Experts: Invest or Pay Off Debt? Which One You Should Do First

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require a Bachelor’s Degree

Money

7 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require a Bachelor's Degree

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won’t Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won't Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money on eBay

Money

15 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money on eBay

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!