Digital Nomad’ Seeking Work-From-Home Job? You’ll Have the Best Luck with These Companies and Positions

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
With the rise in remote work, the interest in work-from-anywhere jobs has also gained momentum. Yet, while being a digital nomad — working without a permanent location — is a dream for many, these sought-after roles can be some of the most challenging to land, according to FlexJobs.

To help these jobseekers, FlexJobs released its 2023 Digital Nomad Guide, which included the top 10 companies, career categories and job titles for work-from-anywhere jobs.

Here are the top 10 companies — ordered from highest to lowest for the volume of work-from-anywhere job listings so far in 2023:

  • FluentU
  • Finixio
  • Invisible Technologies
  • Magic Media & Entertainment Group
  • Study.com
  • Wikimedia Foundation
  • Outliant
  • Cash App
  • Yodo1
  • Chainlink Labs

In additon, here are the top 10 career categories that posted the most work-from-anywhere jobs during that same period:

  • Marketing
  • Writing
  • Computer & IT
  • Education
  • Bilingual
  • Accounting & Finance
  • Graphic Design
  • HR & Recruiting
  • Project Management
  • Business Development

Keith Spencer, career expert at FlexJobs, noted that if you’re considering adopting the digital nomad lifestyle, there are some things you will need to keep in mind.

First, if you’re already working remotely and intend to keep your current job, you need to verify that your employer does not have any specific geographic requirements that could disrupt your plans, he said. He added that it’s also important to understand your goals. Are you looking for a role that is location-independent and would allow you to live anywhere while working, or do you want to become a digital nomad, which also provides you the ability to travel continuously?

“Regardless of which lifestyle you want to adopt, there are some key things to plan for when trying to find a job that allows you to work from anywhere in the world. When searching for jobs, you will want to utilize different filters and keywords that can help you find a role that accommodates your preferences. Keywords like ‘remote,’ ‘work from anywhere,’ ‘location independent,’ ‘virtual,’ and ‘digital nomad’ are helpful options to include in your search,” he said.

Also, looking for companies that describe themselves as remote-friendly, location-independent, distributed teams, or global teams are good things to look for, he added.

When targeting these types of roles, Spencer noted you also want to make sure that your resume and online presence are updated and highlight your key skills and strengths, including your remote work skills and technical proficiencies — which are essential for work-from-anywhere jobs.

“Finally, be transparent about your availability, research potential time zone requirements of potential employers, check legal and tax regulations or requirements for working remotely in your desired location, and prepare yourself to work autonomously, which requires strong self-discipline, communication, and time management skills,” he said.

Spencer added that as companies continue to embrace remote work, he expects the number of jobs that can be performed from anywhere will continue to grow even more.

