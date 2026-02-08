Money / Jobs
Advertiser Disclosure

10 States That Gained the Most Work from Trump’s Job Boom

4 min Read
Marc Guberti Written by Marc Guberti
Zuri Anderson Edited by Zuri Anderson
President Donald Trump sitting in his office at the White House.
Ron Sachs/CNP / Shutterstock.com

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Almost every state’s workforce has gone up ever since President Donald Trump’s second term. Only three states — Maine, Massachusetts, and Kansas — have lost jobs, but none of them lost more than 1% of their workforce.

Washington, D.C. was also a notable under-performer that lost 1.2% of its workers, likely due to job cuts in the government. Every other state posted gains, with Texas being the only state to add more than 100,000 jobs this year.

The U.S. Labor of Bureau Statistics compiled employment data for each state. This list will include the biggest winners based on percent growth and the total number of jobs added.

10 States That Had the Highest Percentage Gains

These 10 states exhibited the strongest job growth on a per capita, year-over-year basis. This metric gives smaller states the ability to stand out compared to larger states that can tap into more people for job growth. The U.S. Labor of Bureau Statistics displays data from September 2025.

  • South Carolina: 2.3%
  • Idaho: 1.9%
  • New Mexico: 1.8%
  • Utah: 1.7%
  • Arkansas: 1.6%
  • Missouri: 1.6%
  • North Carolina: 1.6%
  • Pennsylvania: 1.6%
  • Hawaii: 1.5%
  • Minnesota: 1.4%

 

10 States That Had the Highest Total Job Growth

This list reflects the biggest winners based on overall job growth, giving more populous states a significant advantage. Most of the states on this list have large cities that attract talent throughout the country.

  • Texas: 168,000
  • Pennsylvania: 99,900
  • North Carolina: 79,700
  • New York: 73,300
  • Florida: 66,800
  • Ohio: 65,400
  • California: 61,800
  • South Carolina: 54,300
  • Missouri: 48,900
  • Minnesota: 42,100

Trump’s First Year Was a Success for New Jobs

The first year of President Trump’s second term has been good for businesses and workers. Most states reported job growth. It continues on the job growth from the Joe Biden Administration, where an average of 186,000 new jobs were added each month in 2024. Job increases have been normal in recent years. Trump’s first term saw the addition of 7 million workers until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away all of those gains.

Jobs seem to trend upward regardless of which president is in power. Both Trump and Biden have both overseen rising employment in the United States.

How To Make Money With Job Growth Data

These numbers aren’t just trivial ways to gauge how a president is performing. Investors and workers can use this information to boost their earnings and expand their nest eggs.

The states with the highest job growth rates — South Carolina, Idaho and New Mexico — may be good investment opportunities. Rising job growth rates will attract more talent and increase disposable income. Starting a business or investing in a company in one of these states may generate profits.

If you’re not tied to a location, you can consider states that are growing at fast rates or have the most amount of job opportunities available. Texas added 168,000 jobs year-over-year, which gave workers more opportunities than Rhode Islanders. Their state only added 2,700 jobs year-over-year, but that is to be expected from the country’s smallest state.

Jobs data offers hints at where money is flowing and how populations will change in the future. States that report high growth rates should expect to attract more Americans, while states with declining job growth may have a more difficult time attracting top workers.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

I Asked ChatGPT How Much Emergency Cash I Really Need in 2026

Money

I Asked ChatGPT How Much Emergency Cash I Really Need in 2026

February 04, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Stop Taking Money Advice from Influencers, George Kamel Warns

Money

Stop Taking Money Advice from Influencers, George Kamel Warns

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

Money

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

February 04, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Rare Coins Highly Coveted by Collectors That Are Worth Hundreds

Wealth

6 Rare Coins Highly Coveted by Collectors That Are Worth Hundreds

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Would the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Family Need to Stay Rich in 2026?

Wealth

How Much Would the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Family Need to Stay Rich in 2026?

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

6 Extravagant Valentine’s Day Gifts of the Rich: From Kanye’s Kenny G to Cardi B’s Chanel

Wealth

6 Extravagant Valentine's Day Gifts of the Rich: From Kanye's Kenny G to Cardi B's Chanel

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Money

3 Signs You've 'Made It' Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I’m an Electrician With a Six-Figure Salary — 3 Reasons I Left Office Life

Money

I'm an Electrician With a Six-Figure Salary -- 3 Reasons I Left Office Life

February 06, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Workers in These 5 Jobs Could See the Biggest Pay Bumps in 2026

Money

Workers in These 5 Jobs Could See the Biggest Pay Bumps in 2026

February 03, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

From Groceries to Gas: Where People Feel Inflation the Most (and Least)

Money

From Groceries to Gas: Where People Feel Inflation the Most (and Least)

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Popular Money Myths That Keep You Broke

Wealth

Rachel Cruze: 5 Popular Money Myths That Keep You Broke

February 04, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

5 Unhealthiest US States in 2026 — and What It Means for Your Money

Money

5 Unhealthiest US States in 2026 -- and What It Means for Your Money

February 04, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

The Quiet Ways Inflation Changes Your Tax Outcome

Money

The Quiet Ways Inflation Changes Your Tax Outcome

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

How Much Wealth Does Gen X Have? The Answer May Surprise You

Wealth

How Much Wealth Does Gen X Have? The Answer May Surprise You

February 03, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How To Spend the Trump $2K Dividend in 2026 — Here’s What It Said

Money

I Asked ChatGPT How To Spend the Trump $2K Dividend in 2026 -- Here's What It Said

February 05, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

4 Easy Ways To Start Earning Passive Income This Week

Money

4 Easy Ways To Start Earning Passive Income This Week

February 04, 2026

4 min Read

Read more

Best Ways To Make Money

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page