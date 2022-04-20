Advertiser Disclosure
Half of US Employees Would Leave Their Job for This One Reason, But Will Stay for These Benefits

As the Great Resignation continues across the U.S., employees are gaining clarity as to what they want out of a job, what would entice them to stay, and what “dealbreakers” would force them to leave.

The most recent Global Benefits Attitude Survey, conducted by WTW, found that 52% of workers are actively looking for new opportunities or are at risk of leaving their current job. Roughly 40% of those polled said they would leave for a 5% pay increase. In fact, 56% of respondents said they would move to a new job for better pay and bonuses, while 39% say they would stay in their current job if the pay and bonuses meet their needs and expectations. Thirty-eight percent say they are staying in their current job for the security, and 33% would leave for a position that offered better security.

Flexible work is important, but not as important as you may imagine. Twenty-nine percent of those polled say flexible hours — or the ability to work from anywhere — entices them to stay, but that it’s less important than having health insurance, which keeps 34% of respondents in their current job. Better health benefits are a leading reason to jump ship, with 39% saying they would move to a new job for better health insurance coverage.

In fact, more than ever, employee benefits remain a key driver in employee retention. Forty-eight percent of surveyed workers say a healthcare plan is an important reason to join a company, and 60% say it’s an important reason to stay in their current workplace. These numbers are up from 32% and 50%, respectively, in 2010.

Similarly, 47% of workers today say a good retirement plan could encourage them to join a company — and 60% say they would stay in their current job because of a strong retirement plan. These numbers have risen from 25% and 41% back in 2010, showcasing how priorities and needs have shifted since the pandemic.

More than ever, today’s employees put a premium on retirement and health benefits, knowing how these programs can offer them peace-of-mind and financial security later in life or in case of a medical emergency or illness.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate.

