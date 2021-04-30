How to Shift Careers in a Changing Economy

Keep an Open Mind About What You Can Do

If a job in tech seems scary because you needed your tween daughter to show you how to use your iPhone, don’t worry. “Technology is not just the purview of engineers or the so-called geeks, anymore,” says Sarah Boisvert, co-founder of The New Collar Network.

The tools and technologies are everywhere and, just like you eventually picked up your iPhone and can swipe like a pro, you can pick up any tech-based job with the right training. “We have to open our minds to the fact that these kind of jobs are really available to anybody willing to give it a whirl,” Boisvert says, advising people to look for training with a hands-on component.

