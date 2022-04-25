Hybrid Work: Benefits of Going to the Office Part Time

One legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic is that work arrangements have become much more flexible. Before the pandemic, going to the office every day was standard at the vast majority of companies. But that changed when lockdowns forced many employees to work from home, and it’s a pretty safe bet that most employers will make flexible work arrangements a permanent part of the future landscape.

That’s mainly because most employees have no desire to return to the office full time after enjoying the advantages of remote and hybrid work.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, a Willis Tower Watson survey of 9,600 U.S. employees released last month found that 58% of respondents want to work remotely either most of the time (36%) or in a hybrid arrangement (22%) that splits time between remote and on-site work.

The hybrid model might be a happy middle ground between requiring workers to head to the office every day and having them work remotely all the time.

One of the hybrid model’s main benefits is that colleagues and managers can still connect face-to-face two or three days a week without having to drag themselves into the office all the time. This helps build rapport and contributes to better work attitudes and productivity, experts say.

Hybrid work also has a number of practical benefits for employees, according to Ascent, a financial website owned by Motley Fool.

For one thing, hybrid work helps employees save money on child care and pet care because they don’t have to pay for these services every workday. Employees can also save money on commuting costs by working from home part of the week — a huge benefit in the current economy, with gas prices at historic highs.

Finally, hybrid work contributes to a better work-life balance by giving employees a chance to catch up on household chores. Working from home two or three days means you spend less time commuting, which frees up precious hours you can use to prepare meals, do the laundry or bounce out to the store. Hybrid work also gives employees more time to engage with their kids and other family members.

