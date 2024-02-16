Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

If You Majored in One of These 18 Subjects, You’ll Likely Have a Comfortable Retirement

3 min Read
By David Nadelle
College and money stock photo
Kameleon007 / iStock.com

Attending college can offer numerous financial, health and social benefits, but nothing can guarantee those things. However, according to a new study by professors Frank Smith and Ajay K. Aggarwal, “Debt is the most important factor overall in determining whether a household will have enough retirement savings.”

Analyzing 45 college majors across five categories — medical and life science, visual and performing arts, engineering and technology, liberal arts and business — Smith and Aggarwal found college degrees that lead to high starting salaries often put their graduates in the best position later in life.

According to their “College Education and a Comfortable Retirement” paper, the researchers determined that a millennial couple would need a $290,000 nest egg by the age of 65 to retire comfortably (if they live to around 80).

To achieve the $290,000 baseline, graduates would need a minimum starting income of $48,500, without debt, to reach that desired quality of life in retirement goal. Of the 45 majors reviewed within the five broad categories, 18 had a starting pay above the minimum $48,500 with a debt level of zero.

Not all college grads will find success, just as many people who never attend college go on to achieve happy, prosperous lives and maintain a high quality of life in their retirement years. Individuals have their own unique set of circumstances that will dictate their financial futures, and how one handles their debt plays such a crucial role throughout one’s life.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

However, here are 18 school majors that may give a graduate a leg up when it comes to planning a comfortable retirement, according to Smith and Aggarwal’s study.

Business

1. Construction Management: $52,740

2. Data Science/Analytics: $53,370

3. Finance: $50,040

4. Management Information Systems (MIS): $54,000

5. Supply Chain (Logistics): $52,290

Engineering and Technology

6. Aerospace Engineer: $62,910

7. Astronomy/Physics: $54,630

8. Biomedical Engineer: $60,030

9. Chemical Engineer: $65,520

10. Civil Engineering: $54,810

11. Computer Science: $61,740

12. Electrical Engineer: $63,540

13. Energy Science: $57,600

14. Materials Science: $62,550

15. Mathematics: $51,750

16. Mechanical Engineer: $60,120

Medical and Life Science

17. Nursing (Registered Nurse (RN)/Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN): $54,800

18. Pharmacy: $71,640

Liberal Arts

No liberal arts majors, including history, political science and journalism, start at a sufficient pay level to have a 50/50 chance of not outliving their money in retirement, even with no college debt, per the study.

Visual and Performance Arts

Even with no debt, no major graduates from a visual and performance arts program would have the requisite starting salary to make the required retirement numbers.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Get a Bigger Paycheck at Your Next Job — Expert Swears One Interview Tactic Succeeds ‘Time and Time Again

Money

Get a Bigger Paycheck at Your Next Job -- Expert Swears One Interview Tactic Succeeds 'Time and Time Again

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

Money

How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

Wealth

8 Telltale Signs That Someone Grew Up Rich

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Beyond Food Stamps: Over 9M Americans Qualify for Section 8 Housing — Do You?

Money

Beyond Food Stamps: Over 9M Americans Qualify for Section 8 Housing -- Do You?

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Share Finances With Anyone but Your Spouse — Here’s Why

Money

Dave Ramsey: Don't Share Finances With Anyone but Your Spouse -- Here's Why

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Why the US Is Missing out on the Global Tax That Will Raise Billions

Money

Why the US Is Missing out on the Global Tax That Will Raise Billions

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 10 Cities Have the Richest Renters

Money

These 10 Cities Have the Richest Renters

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Top 5 Things Americans Pay For Only With Cash

Money

Top 5 Things Americans Pay For Only With Cash

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways You Can Secure Your Middle Class Status in 2024

Money

8 Ways You Can Secure Your Middle Class Status in 2024

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Side Gigs Just for Floridians

Side Gigs

7 Side Gigs Just for Floridians

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the ‘Best Salesman I’ve Ever Met’

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the 'Best Salesman I've Ever Met'

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can’t Afford

Wealth

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can't Afford

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Lawyer: Here’s What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

Money

I'm a Lawyer: Here's What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

Wealth

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!