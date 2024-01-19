Advertiser Disclosure
5 In-Demand Jobs Will Get Huge Raises in 2024 — No College Degree Required

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Fitness instructor taking a class in a boxing gym.
SolStock / Getty Images

While having a college degree might fast-track you to getting a high-paying job, this is not always the case. As the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts, between 2020 and 2030, 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don’t typically require an associate’s, bachelor’s or graduate degree.

And in terms of jobs which will get a raise, 2024 is shaping up to be a promising year for job seekers without a four-year degree, said Resume Genius career expert Corissa Peterson.

Discover: 10 Ways to Double Your Income With ChatGPT

“The job market is evolving, and we’re seeing a shift in the types of roles that are in high demand and offer competitive salaries. In certain industries, relevant work experience, training, internships and certifications are just as important, if not more important, than a four-year degree,” said Peterson.

For instance, Peterson said that roles such as fitness trainer, sales representative, computer support specialist, driver and IT support specialist don’t require a four-year college degree but do require some sort of certification or training.

“Jobs like these offer promising options for job seekers, as they’ve seen rising wages and have good projected growth,” she added.

The biggest raises are expected in fields where there’s a combination of high demand for skilled labor and a shortage of qualified candidates. For instance, roles that are critical to the infrastructure of Americans’ daily lives, such as those ensuring cybersecurity, facilitating transportation and maintaining essential equipment, are seeing some of the most significant salary increases.

“The de-emphasis on four-year college degrees in these fields is a pragmatic adjustment to the realities of the job market, where the ability to perform specialized tasks effectively is often more important than academic credentials,” she said.

Peterson also noted that more companies, including well-known employers such as Delta Air Lines, Google, IBM, UnitedHealth Group and Penguin Random House, have reduced their degree requirements.

“This trend, coupled with the increasing interest in community colleges, career-based education, trade schools, technical education and on-demand learning, has opened up a plethora of new opportunities for non-degree holders,” she said.

However, it’s important to note that “no degree” doesn’t mean no education is required — job seekers must still demonstrate their skills and qualifications through relevant work experience, training and necessary certifications.

“The key is to play to your strengths and seize every opportunity to showcase your abilities,” said Peterson.

Resume Genius has compiled a list of the top jobs without a degree that will get raises in 2024. Here’s a sampling of those positions:

Recreation and Fitness Workers

  • Average salary: $41,870
  • Pay growth 2021-2022: 9.21%
  • Job growth: 130,700 vacancies annually
  • Entry route: High school diploma or equivalent, certification for some roles

Sales Representatives (Wholesale and Manufacturing)

  • Average salary: $83,080
  • Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.79%
  • Job growth: 148,000 vacancies annually
  • Entry route: High school diploma or equivalent, on-the-job training, bachelor’s degree for some roles

Healthcare Support Occupations

  • Average salary: $41,280
  • Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.23%
  • Job growth: 257,100 vacancies annually
  • Entry route: High school diploma or equivalent, on-the-job training, certification for some roles
Metal and Plastic Machine Workers

  • Average salary: $47,020
  • Pay growth 2021-2022: 4.89%
  • Job growth: 97,800 vacancies annually
  • Entry route: High school diploma or equivalent, trade school, on-the-job training

Driver/Sales Workers and Truck Drivers

  • Average salary: $48,240
  • Pay growth 2021-2022: 6.12%
  • Job growth: 445,000 vacancies annually
  • Entry route: High school diploma or equivalent, driver’s license, clean driving record

