Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Many Americans Are Not Happy With Their Salaries — but 79% Said This Number Would Satisfy Them

4 min Read
By Gabrielle Olya
Overworked businessman sitting in the board room and holding head with hand while his female colleague making a presentation on whiteboard.
VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images

A recent survey found that Americans are satisfied with most aspects of their working lives — but many find their salary to be unsatisfactory. According to Ipsos’ June Consumer Tracker survey, 82% of Americans are satisfied with the work that they do, 78% are satisfied with the company they work for and 73% are satisfied with their boss or manager. But when it comes to their salaries, that percentage drops to just above half, with 58% stating that they are satisfied with their income.

“These statistics are not surprising,” said Heather Matalon, CEO and co-founder of NAV, a digital career optimization and advocacy tool. “With the tightening of the economy, more employees are holding on to the jobs they currently have and may report being satisfied given their perception of the alternative options in the marketplace. The problem with this thinking is that they are settling for less money than they should be earning — which is revealed in their dissatisfaction with their current salary — and most likely, their skillset and experience are outpacing their income.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Couple that with rising prices, and that could lead to increased dissatisfaction with how much they’re being paid.

“The inflation of the last few years is obviously stressful, and then there are important parts of the economy where prices are rising especially fast,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com. “You might enjoy your work, but if you’re struggling to pay the rent or make mortgage payments, you’ll still wish you were earning more.”

However, the percentage of Americans satisfied with their income rises significantly among higher-income earners, with 79% of Americans earning over $125,000 saying that they are satisfied with their salaries. Here’s a look at why $125,000 could be the “magic number” for salary satisfaction.

It Allows Most Americans To Cover Their Basic Needs

With inflation taking a hefty bite out of Americans’ paychecks, many are struggling to cover basic necessities. But for most people, $125,000 will be enough to cover their needs without having to stress.

“At our baseline, we want security: Food in our tummies. A roof over our heads. Physical safety. Health. Think Maslow’s hierarchy of needs,” said Amy Oguntala, senior vice president and managing director at Wealth Enhancement Group. “One-hundred twenty-five thousand dollars is the rough order of magnitude that comfortably covers these basic needs.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

People who have reached this income threshold have thus far been able to get by without really feeling the effects of inflation.

“For those making over $125,000, the impact of inflation has not set in,” said Jerry Smith, financial professional at JL Smith Associates. “They know that it now takes more money to live life. However, the sacrifices associated with today’s economic environment have not fully impacted them yet. These Americans are still in the initial stage of dealing with inflation and are hoping that time is on their side. However, the clock is ticking quickly, and it is only a matter of time before they too must start making sacrifices in their personal lives.”

It Can Make You Feel Valued

There is likely also a psychological piece to the increased satisfaction among higher-income earners. While you shouldn’t equate your self-worth with your salary, many Americans do.

“Those making $125,000 or more may believe that a salary in the six figures is an accurate measure of their worth,” NAV’s Matalon said, “and [therefore] report being satisfied.”

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

Small Business Spotlight: A Nutritional Gummies Company Looks To Build a Movement

Money

Small Business Spotlight: A Nutritional Gummies Company Looks To Build a Movement

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Small Business Spotlight: He Was a Passionate Fan of a Green Drink. Now He Owns the Company

Money

Small Business Spotlight: He Was a Passionate Fan of a Green Drink. Now He Owns the Company

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

Money

7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Need Help With Your Finances? You Can Call 211 for Free

Money

Need Help With Your Finances? You Can Call 211 for Free

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive Things Ever Sold at Auction: Oppenheimer Blue Diamond and More

Wealth

10 Most Expensive Things Ever Sold at Auction: Oppenheimer Blue Diamond and More

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

UPS Drivers Score $170k per Year: How It Compares to the Top Union Deals in History

Money

UPS Drivers Score $170k per Year: How It Compares to the Top Union Deals in History

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Nearly 70% of Middle-Income Americans Are Missing Out on This Easy Way To Grow Their Money

Money

Nearly 70% of Middle-Income Americans Are Missing Out on This Easy Way To Grow Their Money

August 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 7 Effective Ways To Prepare for a Recession

Money

Dave Ramsey: 7 Effective Ways To Prepare for a Recession

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

Wealth

12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

Money

You Don't Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Why TikTok Is the Best Way To Build Your Small Business

Money

Grant Cardone: Why TikTok Is the Best Way To Build Your Small Business

August 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Only One American City Has Fought Inflation and Won — 5 Simple Ways It Keeps Costs Low

Money

Only One American City Has Fought Inflation and Won -- 5 Simple Ways It Keeps Costs Low

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Rising Gas Prices Help Shatter Inflation Numbers — How You Can Still Save Money Each Month According to Experts

Money

Rising Gas Prices Help Shatter Inflation Numbers -- How You Can Still Save Money Each Month According to Experts

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Trump’s 19 Most Surprising Spending Habits

Wealth

Trump's 19 Most Surprising Spending Habits

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

7 Times You Should Absolutely Tap Into Your Emergency Fund

Money

7 Times You Should Absolutely Tap Into Your Emergency Fund

August 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

When Is the Best Time to Pay My Utility Bill?

Money

When Is the Best Time to Pay My Utility Bill?

August 10, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!