Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

3 Skills Will Make You Stand Out to Job Recruiters, as Many Companies Shift Focus to Skills-Based Hiring

2 min Read
By Jake Safane
Business man review his resume application on desk, laptop computer, job seeker.
jakkapant turasen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The days of needing a specific degree for a specific job could be fading. A recent ZipRecruiter survey found that 42% of employers have dropped degree requirements for some roles in the past year, and 72% focus on skills-based hiring, where skills get priority over degrees/certificates.

So, if you want to stand out to job recruiters in this skills-based hiring era, consider these three skills that employers in the ZipRecruiter survey say are most lacking among candidates:

1. Time management

If you want to impress future employers, getting a good handle on time management could help. Plus, it could make work less stressful for you once you land a job.

“It ensures increased productivity, high-quality work, improved confidence in one’s ability to do the job efficiently, and on-time delivery of time-sensitive assignments,” notes a Teamly article.

2. Professionalism

Professionalism is another important soft skill. But it doesn’t mean you have to dress up in fancy clothes to “be a professional,” although in certain positions that might be fitting. Typically, it’s more about how you interact with others.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Professionalism is the conduct, behavior and attitude of someone in a work or business environment,” explains a Virginia Tech article. Some things to work on to improve your professionalism, according to Virginia Tech, include taking accountability and being able to take feedback constructively.

3. Critical thinking

Lastly, working on your critical thinking skills can help you stand out among potential hires. As an Indeed article notes, critical thinking isn’t just about having information but digesting it and reflecting on it.

“The first step to thinking critically is to accept information only after evaluating it,” says Indeed. You can also work on skills like asking questions to learn more, the jobs site explains.

In addition to these soft skills, pay attention to technical skills that might be relevant to the positions you’re applying for. The ZipRecruiter survey finds 57% of employers are hiring people with AI skills, for example.

By focusing on these types of areas, you can position yourself to land a great job, even if you don’t have a certain degree or certification.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews — How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

Money

80% of Workers Lie During Job Interviews -- How This Can Cost You in the Long Run

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing — How Does Yours Compare?

Money

5 States Where Income Levels Are Increasing -- How Does Yours Compare?

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 — Here’s Why

Money

Gas Prices Are Likely To Drop Through the End of 2023 -- Here's Why

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

Money

Identity Theft: How To Get Help When Hackers Steal Your Information

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here’s How I Spend My Money

Money

I'm Gen Z and I Make 6 Figures: Here's How I Spend My Money

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

Wealth

10 of the Most Expensive Luxury Brands Online in 2023

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Pawn Stars’ Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

Wealth

'Pawn Stars' Reveals 9 Most Rare and Expensive Coins Ever Sold

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

17% of Americans Don’t Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

Money

17% of Americans Don't Have a Savings Account: 11 Reasons To Open One Today

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge — Here’s What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

Money

Inflation Jumps as Oil and Rent Prices Surge -- Here's What Experts Say You Should Expect This Winter

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

Money

$30 an Hour Is How Much Per Year?

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

Money

10 Money Traps That Are Preventing You From Saving

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

Money

8 Ways To Fix Your Finances Before You Reach Full Retirement Age

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

Money

What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: ‘The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings’

Money

Grant Cardone Shares His Unconventional Savings Advice: 'The Goal Is Not To Have 3 Months of Savings'

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are the 6 Biggest Mistakes Even My Wealthiest Clients Make

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!