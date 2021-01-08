22 Tips for Landing a Job During the Health Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic rocked the job market seemingly overnight, with businesses laying off workers and instituting hiring freezes. For just the week ending April 4, about 6.6 million people filed for unemployment, according to the Department of Labor, and the unemployment rate was nearly 7% in November.

So what does this mean for job seekers? Those who had been actively looking before the crisis might wonder if they should put their job search on hold, while others have no choice but to look for work after being let go from their jobs. Although it’s certainly a tough job market right now, it’s not impossible to land a new gig. Here are what career and hiring experts say to do to land a job amid the coronavirus crisis.