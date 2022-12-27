Advertiser Disclosure
Top 10 Recession-Proof Jobs

older woman, scientist, working with the microscope and bacterial culture in the college microbiology laboratory.
Alex Potemkin / iStock.com

With an uncertain economic landscape, inflation that is still running hot and fear of a recession, it’s no surprise that 31% of American workers express concern about their employers potentially planning budget cuts or layoffs, according to a Dec. 14 Workforce Confidence survey by LinkedIn. But against this backdrop, there are reasons to be optimistic, as some jobs are recession-proof, according to a study.

“Overall, this year’s shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic. In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession,” the International Monetary Fund noted in a recent report.

Yet not all is gloom and doom for American workers. Although, as GOBankingRates has reported previously, some jobs are particularly vulnerable to cuts during a recession, there are also so-called “recession-proof” jobs that are likely to keep you employed regardless of what the economy does. A Payscale report describes them as those where “employers are spending more to fill these roles due to labor scarcity and increased competition.”

“The jobs on the list tell a story, with a mix of essential service jobs and office jobs, where the opportunity to continue working remote is also part of what is driving the market,” according to the report.

Payscale compiled a list of the most recession-proof jobs by wage growth. Here are the top 10, along with median employee-reported annual pay and expected job growth:

1. Waiter/Waitress

  • Median pay: $19,900
  • Salary growth: 30%

2. Private Banker

  • Median pay: $93,000
  • Salary growth: 25%

3. Media Director

  • Median pay: $108,000
  • Salary growth: 23%

4. Police, Fire or Ambulance Dispatcher

  • Median pay: $44,500
  • Salary growth: 19%

5. Sales Consultant

  • Median pay: $56,800
  • Salary growth: 18%

6. Microbiologist

  • Median pay: $59,900
  • Salary growth: 16%

7. Marketing and Business Development Director

  • Median pay: $119,000
  • Salary growth: 16%

8. Dock Worker

  • Median pay: $41,100
  • Salary growth: 15%

9. Electrocardiogram Technician

  • Median pay: $40,400
  • Salary growth: 15%

10. Installation Technician

  • Median pay: $46,800
  • Salary growth: 15%

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
