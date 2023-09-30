Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Trump Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring: What That Could Mean For the Job Market

2 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Trump Honored as 'Man of the Decade' by the Oakland County GOP, Novi, Michigan, USA - 25 Jun 2023
Chris duMond / Shutterstock.com

A host of tax cuts introduced under former president Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) are set to expire at the end of 2026. Notably, the opportunity zones (OZs) economic development tool, designed to entice real estate investors to build or rehab both residential and commercial properties in low-income communities, will disappear.

The initiative brought more than $100 billion in equity into designated qualified opportunity zones across the U.S. However, many studies indicate that OZs likely have no effect on poverty, earnings, or employment — or even on housing prices in distressed communities.

One study out of the University of California, Irvine, found little evidence of salary increases in opportunity zones, except in areas where average wages were already trending upward. Likewise, poverty rates continued trending downward in areas where poverty was already beginning to improve.

A more recent analysis, published in the Journal of Urban Economics in July 2023, found “limited evidence of any effect of OZs on job postings on average.” However, the study went on to say that OZs had “small positive effects” in urban areas, areas with above median Black populations, and some states.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In conclusion, however, the study stated, “We do not find evidence that zip codes with OZs have more job postings than comparable non-OZ zip codes over the whole sample.”

Further Considerations Regarding the TCJA

Many factors may have disrupted the success of the opportunity zones program, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, with low unemployment rates across the country, it’s possible that it isn’t realistic to see even greater improvement in OZ tracts.

Beyond the more narrow discussion of opportunity zones and their impact on the economy, a separate Brookings Institution analysis found the following:

“Overall, the TCJA’s advocates promised many supply-side benefits and promised they would materialize quickly. But at least for the first two years, the Act failed to deliver its promises on investment and growth, leaving the country instead with higher deficits and a less equal distribution of after-tax income.”

The next two years will provide more evidence of whether or not the tax cuts worked. If signs point to success, legislators may vote to extend the program beyond 2026.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh Says ‘Rich’ People Are Starting To Go Broke — Here’s Why

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says 'Rich' People Are Starting To Go Broke -- Here's Why

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The ‘4 AM Club’ Is Full of Millionaires–How to Join Them and Get Rich

Wealth

The '4 AM Club' Is Full of Millionaires--How to Join Them and Get Rich

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Thousands

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Planning: How To Budget for Rent Past the Age of 65

Money

Retirement Planning: How To Budget for Rent Past the Age of 65

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

Money

Jaspreet Singh Shares 5 Ways To Grow $10k to $100k in Three Years

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Best Money Advice From the World’s Richest Millennials

Wealth

Best Money Advice From the World's Richest Millennials

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Bills You Probably Have That Are a Waste of Money

Money

8 Bills You Probably Have That Are a Waste of Money

September 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Signs You’ve Fallen Out of the Middle Class

Money

6 Signs You've Fallen Out of the Middle Class

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How This Baby Shower Gift Can Be the Foundation on Which To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

How This Baby Shower Gift Can Be the Foundation on Which To Build Generational Wealth

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Do Rich Millennials Spend Their Money?

Wealth

How Do Rich Millennials Spend Their Money?

September 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!