Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Warren Buffett’s No. 1 Rule on What Businesses People Should Work For

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (9292917cq)Warren Buffett'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017.
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock / Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

If finding the right job and employer were easy, then people wouldn’t be switching jobs so often. According to research from Mercer, the average annual employee turnover rate at many companies in the U.S. is 20% and higher. One of the main reasons is that people go to work for companies they shouldn’t.

Warren Buffett, the mega-billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has some advice to share in this area. During Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Buffett talked about his advice to college students setting out on a career path. Two of his main pieces of advice are to find a job you are trained for and at businesses where you might find a strong connection with employees.

“I have urged that they seek employment in (1) the field and (2) with the kind of people they would select, if they had no need for money,” Buffett said. “Economic realities, I acknowledge, may interfere with that kind of search. Even so, I urge the students never to give up the quest, for when they find that sort of job, they will no longer be ‘working.'”

Buffett also related his experience working at Berkshire Hathaway, saying he found what he loved to do.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“With very few exceptions, we have now ‘worked’ for many decades with people whom we like and trust,” he said. “In our home office, we employ decent and talented people – no jerks.”

Buffett also addressed the topic of finding the right employment fit in his 2009 book, “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life.” As Inc. noted in a recent article, Buffett recommends working for someone you can respect and admire. Here’s a direct quote from the book:

“People ask me where they should go to work, and I always tell them to go to work for whom they admire the most. It’s crazy to take little in-between jobs just because they look good on your resume. That’s like saving sex for old age. Do what you love and work for whom you admire the most, and you’ve given yourself the best chance in life you can.”

Because you will spend a significant portion of your life working, finding a job and employer that fit your values and will keep you motivated and rewarded makes sense.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Buffett’s message is to avoid settling for mediocre jobs and people who may seem impressive but ultimately leave us feeling trapped in a cycle of repetition,” Inc. contributing editor and leadership coach Marcel Schwantes wrote. “Life’s too short to settle for anything less than what truly excites you. Find a place where you can thrive and work with mentors who inspire you to be the best version of yourself.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

Money

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Wealth Preservation: Experts Share 3 Reasons You Need a Digital Will (Whether You’re a Millionaire or Not)

Wealth

Wealth Preservation: Experts Share 3 Reasons You Need a Digital Will (Whether You're a Millionaire or Not)

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

Wealth

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Signs It’s Time To Ask for a Raise — and How To Do It

Money

15 Signs It's Time To Ask for a Raise -- and How To Do It

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Money

10 Reasons You're Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest & Most Expensive States To Start a Business

Money

15 Cheapest & Most Expensive States To Start a Business

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 13 Craziest Things These Billionaires Spend Their Money On

Wealth

The 13 Craziest Things These Billionaires Spend Their Money On

August 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Cities Millennials Are Fleeing: Are They Becoming Too Expensive?

Money

5 Cities Millennials Are Fleeing: Are They Becoming Too Expensive?

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Recruiting Expert With 20 Years of Experience: Here’s Why It’s Not Your Fault You Didn’t Get That Six-Figure Job

Money

I'm a Recruiting Expert With 20 Years of Experience: Here's Why It's Not Your Fault You Didn't Get That Six-Figure Job

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 6 Warren Buffett Rules To Become Rich

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: I Followed These 6 Warren Buffett Rules To Become Rich

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Best Jobs That Pay Weekly

Money

15 Best Jobs That Pay Weekly

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

44% of Americans Say They Don’t Have Enough Money To Start a Business: 3 Ways To Get Help and Start Building Your Wealth

Money

44% of Americans Say They Don't Have Enough Money To Start a Business: 3 Ways To Get Help and Start Building Your Wealth

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Personal Finance Writer: These Are My Favorite Ways To Spend $100

Money

I'm a Personal Finance Writer: These Are My Favorite Ways To Spend $100

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

PayPal vs. Stripe: Which Payment Platform Is Better?

Money

PayPal vs. Stripe: Which Payment Platform Is Better?

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways the Economy Could Affect Your Money in the Next Six Months

Money

6 Ways the Economy Could Affect Your Money in the Next Six Months

August 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!