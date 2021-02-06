30 Ways Offices Will Change After COVID-19

You’ve grown accustomed to a certain type of work environment, but COVID-19 is going to change everything. If you’ve been working from home — or furloughed — since the virus essentially shut down the U.S., don’t expect to return to the same type of setting.

In an effort to keep employees safe and adjust to post-pandemic life, companies will be instituting innovative policies that may become the new normal.