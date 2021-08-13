Work From Home Gigs You Didn’t Know Pay Weekly

As children prepare to return to school in the fall, many workers are also being called back to the office. But 34% of workers said they would rather quit than go back to commuting, according to a study conducted last spring by Robert Half. If you're in that position, there may be some good news.

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Find: 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Lots of work-from-home jobs not only offer competitive salaries, but they pay weekly. Unlike gigs that pay monthly, weekly pay work can help you budget better. If you're looking to add to your regular income -- or replace it -- these jobs will help you see your bank account balance grow quickly, which can give you incentive to keep going.