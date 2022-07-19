Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Younger Generations More Likely To Share Salary Info — Why This Is Welcome Trend for Equal Pay

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Presenting Ideas To a Group stock photo
SolStock / iStock.com

There has been an increasing push for pay transparency recently, notably to reduce gender pay inequality in the workplace. However, a new survey noted that not everyone is comfortable sharing information about earnings, and age is a large factor in the decision.

See: 5 Money Experts for Gen Z To Follow Now
Find: These 5 Cities Have the Most Economic Gender Parity in the US

A new LinkedIn Pulse survey found that the way U.S. workers feel about pay transparency depends on their age. Indeed, 81% of respondents in Gen Z believe that sharing their earnings information will lead to better equality in pay, compared to 75% support from millennials and 47% for Generation X.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Meanwhile, only 28% of baby boomers say it will lead to better equality, with 42% entirely disagreeing with the premise.

Jeanniey Walden, Chief Innovation Officer at DailyPay, told GOBankingRates that “knowledge is power.”

“Younger members of the workforce view pay transparency as a critical way to determine the commitment their employer is making toward them and their future with the company,” Walden said. “Gen Z and millennials also crave and receive real-time transparency into everything, including their earnings to gauge their own personal spending power. This transparency speaks to the shift in the relationship between employer and employee where open communication and honesty has become paramount.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

These findings also align with the 2022 Compensation and Culture Report from compensation software company Beqom, which found that in the U.S., candidates reported that if job descriptions were transparent about the benefits and perks offered (81%) and salary range of the role (79%), they were more likely to apply. In addition, Beqom found that 43% of all respondents said they were comfortable discussing their salary with colleagues, with 60.5% of Gen Z and 62% of millennials more likely to discuss pay with a coworker than the older generations.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

In terms of who Americans are most comfortable telling what they earn, family members are at the top of the list across all generations, according to LinkedIn.

Things are different when it comes to discussing pay with colleagues, however, with 32% of Gen Z respondents being comfortable doing so, compared to just 9% of boomers, according to LinkedIn.

Explore: Social Security Revenue Decreased Because of Wage Inequality
Learn: Most Employers Want to Know About Your Soft Skills — What Are They and How Can You Add Them to Your Resume?

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Finally, LinkedIn highlights another generational difference: 34% of Gen Z Americans say they are willing to share pay information “with anyone who asks”, compared to a meager 4% for boomers.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.