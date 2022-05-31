Live Richer Podcast, Episode 12: TikTok Star and Finance Expert John Liang Shares His Trick On How To Get Free Rent and Retire Early

This Episode

Inflation has changed a lot for Americans and their financial planning. The current state of inflation remains at a four-decade high and has weighed heavy on U.S. consumers.

In this episode of the “Live Richer Podcast with Jaime Catmull,” John Liang, a TikTok influencer and finance expert, talks about how to compact your paycheck for inflation, the secrets to retiring early, and how to actually buy a diamond that is worth it. John explains to Jaime what the money illusion is and how it relates to inflation making your paycheck worth less.

This episode has been sponsored by Personal Capital. If you are looking for something that can help you manage your wealth and get started on your journey to debt freedom, you found the right podcast. Tools like Personal Capital management apps and financial guides can help you reach those financial goals you have set for yourself. Listen to this conversation with our host Jaime Catmull to get more tips on how to become a millionaire even when you have debt.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

