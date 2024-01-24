12 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money On Craigslist
Craigslist remains a popular platform for buying and selling a wide variety of items. Based on current trends and the typical demand seen on the platform, here are 12 items that are likely to sell the most on Craigslist:
Home Appliances
Gently used or well-maintained appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers are always in demand. They offer significant savings over new purchases and have a long lifespan.
Usual price: $15 – $2,000
Furniture
High-quality furniture, especially unique or vintage pieces, can fetch a good price. Items like solid wood tables, dressers, and stylish mid-century pieces are particularly popular.
Usual price: $5 – $800
Electronics
Gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and high-end audio equipment have a robust market. Apple products, in particular, tend to sell quickly due to their enduring popularity.
Usual price: $150 – $1,800
Cars and Motorcycles
Vehicles, whether used cars, trucks, or motorcycles, are big-ticket items that consistently do well on Craigslist. They’re a high-value category with a broad audience.
Usual price: $5,000 – $65,000
Power Tools
Tools for home improvement and gardening, like drills, saws, and lawnmowers, are sought after for their utility and long life, especially from reputable brands.
Usual price: $20 – $1,500
Sporting Goods
Items like bicycles, fitness equipment, and camping gear are popular, especially as people look for outdoor and fitness-related activities.
Usual price: $50 – $700
Garden Equipment
Lawnmowers, gardening tools, and patio furniture are great sellers, particularly in the spring and summer months.
Usual price: $10 – $400
Tech Accessories
Items like high-quality headphones, camera gear, and gaming accessories have a niche but profitable market on Craigslist.
Usual price: $5 – $150
Musical Instruments
Guitars, keyboards, and other musical instruments, including professional audio gear, often sell for good prices, appealing to both beginners and experienced musicians.
Usual price: $150 – $4,500
Collectibles and Antiques
Unique items like vintage collectibles, antiques, or rare finds can fetch high prices from collectors and enthusiasts.
Usual price: Too varied
Baby and Kids’ Items
Gently used baby gear, children’s furniture, and toys can sell well, as new parents look to save money on items that have a short usage period.
Usual price: $10 – $400
Computer Parts and Accessories
With the rise in home computing and gaming, components like graphic cards, monitors, and gaming peripherals are in demand.
Usual price: $10 – $100
Tips for Selling on Craigslist:
- Good Photography: Clear, well-lit photos that showcase the item from multiple angles can significantly increase your chances of a sale.
- Honest Description: Be transparent about the condition of the item. Include details about any wear and tear, age, or defects.
- Market Research: Check what similar items are selling for to price yours competitively.
- Meet Safely: For high-value items, meet in a public place and consider bringing someone with you for safety. Always deal in cash or secure payment methods.
- Be Responsive: Quick and polite responses to inquiries can help seal the deal faster.
By focusing on these in-demand items and employing smart selling strategies, you can maximize your earnings on Craigslist. Remember, the key to success is a combination of a good product, fair pricing, and safe and effective communication with potential buyers.
Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.
More From GOBankingRates