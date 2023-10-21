Advertiser Disclosure
8 Ways to Become a Millionaire Through Passive Income in 2024

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Everyone dreams of becoming a millionaire. But what if you could do it without the daily grind, thanks to passive income? Passive income is money you earn without being actively involved. You could earn income while you sleep. Here are some promising ways to achieve millionaire status in 2024.

1. Invest in Real Estate

Rental properties. Purchase a property and rent it out. Once the mortgage and related expenses are covered, the rest is profit. Thanks to apps and platforms, becoming a landlord has never been easier.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Don’t want to manage properties? REITs are companies that own commercial real estate. When you buy shares in a REIT, you earn a portion of the income produced by that real estate without having to buy property.

2. Peer-to-Peer Lending

Online platforms allow you to lend money directly to individuals or small businesses in return for interest. It’s like being a mini bank. As loans are repaid, you earn interest. It’s essential, however, to spread your money across several loans to minimize risk.

3. Start a Blog or YouTube Channel

Create content around a passion or interest. Once you have a decent audience, there are numerous ways to earn:

  • Affiliate marketing. Recommend products and earn a commission for every sale made through your link.
  • Advertising. Companies pay for ad space on popular platforms.
  • Sponsored posts. Brands pay you to write or film content that promotes them.

It takes time to build an audience, but once you do, the earnings can be significant.

4. Create an App or Digital Product

If you have a unique idea, develop an app or digital tool. It’s a competitive market, but a successful product can generate impressive revenue.

5. Dividend Stocks

When you buy stocks in a company that pays dividends, you receive a portion of the company’s earnings. The key is to choose stable companies that have a history of paying dividends.

6. Write a Book or Online Course

Use your expertise or passion to write a book or create an online course. Once it’s out there, you can continue to earn with every sale.

7. Automated Dropshipping

Unlike traditional retail, you don’t stock products. Instead, when a customer makes a purchase, the item is shipped directly from the manufacturer. Your job is primarily setting up and maintaining the online storefront.

8. Purchase or Create a Vending Machine Route

Buy several vending machines, stock them with popular snacks or drinks, and place them in busy areas. Regularly restocking is the primary active component.

Tips for Success

Start small. Begin with one source of passive income and grow from there.

Diversify: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Spread your investments.

Stay informed: The digital world evolves quickly. Regularly update your knowledge.

Remember, while the income may be passive, the initial setup requires time, effort, and sometimes capital. But with patience and a strategy, the dream of becoming a millionaire through passive income is within reach in 2024.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

