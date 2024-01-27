10 Best Places To Sell Expensive Clothes You No Longer Wear

Su Arslanoglu / Getty Images

With closets overflowing with barely-worn designer pieces, many fashionistas are turning to reseller platforms to declutter their wardrobes and make some extra cash. But with so many options out there, how do you know where to get the best bang for your buck when selling expensive threads? We did the research for you and rounded up the top 10 resell sites for scoring maximum profits on those once-cherished duds.

Poshmark

Poshmark’s community of “Poshers” has an insatiable appetite for aspirational brands, making it a prime marketplace for offloading luxury labels. The site’s seamless selling tools, prepaid shipping labels, and robust buyer base check all the boxes for a profitable selling experience. Expect to net quite a bit off your luxury sales — and maybe even more than your original purchase price if it’s a highly sought-after item.

The RealReal

As the premier online consignment store for authenticated luxury fashion, The RealReal attracts buyers seeking discounted designer goods. After passing the authentication process, your prized possessions will be promoted to a vast audience, leading to premium payouts within 60 days.

Vestiaire Collective

As the premier resale site for authenticated luxury and designer fashion, Vestiaire Collective attracts the most discerning buyers and sellers of high-end wares. Not only can you expect premium earnings for your cherished items, but rest assured, your pieces will find eco-conscious homes with fellow fashion enthusiasts. Vestiaire’s authentication services and commitment to circularity make it the perfect marketplace for extending the lifecycle of premier styles while reducing textile waste.

eBay

eBay reigns supreme as the largest online auction marketplace in the U.S. And thanks to the site’s enormous user base and wide range of categories, your expensive clothes will have no problem locating enthusiasts willing to pay top dollar. Leverage promotional tools and reasonable selling fees to secure the greatest returns.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Tradesy

Tradesy provides a high-end peer-to-peer marketplace catering primarily to buyers and sellers of luxury fashion. Expect to receive eager interest for your designer merchandise while benefiting from authentication services, earnings transfer flexibility and one of the highest payout rates out there.

Depop

With its focus on trendy and vintage fashion, Depop attracts young, style-conscious shoppers seeking unique items. The app’s seamless mobile selling experience and promotion of emerging brands help sellers connect with Gen Z buyers willing to pay premium prices.

Vinted

This European fast-fashion hub spans over a dozen countries with millions of members globally. Big demand and fixed pricing mean your mass market, but quality clothes will sell quickly. And Vinted’s buyer-pays model and shipping protection sweeten the profits.

Rebag

Rebag specializes in buying and selling handbags and accessories from luxury designers. Submit your items online for a buying quote or consignment offer, then ship your goods using their prepaid label. With direct access to swarms of bag-obsessed buyers, Rebagg ensures swift sales for maximum payouts.

Mercari

With its focus on luxe secondhand fashion, Mercari draws high-end bargain hunters seeking hot deals on designer brands. Leverage promotions and discounts to liquidate luxury wares faster. And take advantage of prepaid labels and reasonable selling fees to turn unused apparel into tidy profits.

Curtsy

Curtsy provides an online marketplace catering to trend-conscious female shoppers seeking the next hot fashion pieces. With its focus on current styles and audience of Millennial and Gen Z buyers, Curtsy is ideal for unloading trendy, contemporary brands often worn by younger demographics. Comparable fees, shipping costs, and high demand make it easy to profit off closet clearouts of hip denim, heels, and everything in between.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates