Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

ChatGPT Suggests 10 Business Ideas That Will Make You $1 Million

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Man relaxing with his hands behind his head
Moyo Studio / iStock.com

Finding the right business idea can be the key to making a lot of money. With so many options, it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where ChatGPT comes in. This tool can help brainstorm business ideas that have the potential to make you a millionaire. Here are 10 of these ideas.

1. Eco-Friendly Product Store

More people are becoming aware of environmental issues. A business that sells eco-friendly products like reusable bags, solar-powered gadgets, and biodegradable items can attract a lot of customers. You can start an online store or a physical shop in a busy area.

2. Health and Wellness Apps

Health and wellness are big topics nowadays. Creating an app that helps people track their health, provides workout plans, or offers healthy recipes could be a hit. You can make money through app sales, subscriptions, or ads.

3. Customized 3D Printing Services

3D printing is becoming more popular. You can start a business that offers customized 3D printing services. People might need personalized gifts, custom parts for machines, or unique home decor. This business can be run online and cater to a global market.

4. Virtual Event Planning

After the pandemic, virtual events have become common. Starting a virtual event planning business could be very profitable. You can help companies or individuals plan and host online events, conferences, or parties.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

5. Pet Care Services

People love their pets and are willing to spend money on them. A business that offers pet care services like grooming, walking, or pet-sitting can be very successful. You can start small in your local area and expand as your business grows.

6. Specialty Food Trucks

Food trucks are always popular. But instead of regular food, think about a specialty food truck. This could be vegan food, gluten-free options, or ethnic cuisines that are hard to find. You can travel to different locations and events to reach more customers.

7. Online Education Platform

Education is always in demand. An online platform that offers courses, tutorials, or coaching in specific subjects can attract a lot of students. You can focus on areas like technology, business skills, or even hobbies like cooking or photography.

8. Smart Home Installation Services

Smart homes are the future. Starting a business that offers installation and maintenance of smart home devices can be very profitable. You can help people automate their homes with smart lights, security systems, and other gadgets.

9. Sustainable Farming Consultancy

Sustainable farming is becoming more important. If you have knowledge in this area, you can start a consultancy business. You can help farmers or businesses adopt sustainable practices in their farming methods.

10. Personal Branding Agency

In the digital age, personal branding is the key to success. You can start an agency that helps individuals build their personal brand online. This can include services like social media management, content creation, and public relations.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Bottom Line

These are just a few business ideas suggested by ChatGPT that have the potential to make you a millionaire. Remember, the success of any business depends on your hard work, dedication, and the ability to adapt to changes. Choose an idea that you’re passionate about and start planning your business journey today. With the right idea and execution, you can reach your financial goals.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Social Security: ChatGPT Suggests 9 Ways To Increase Your Benefit by $10K

Wealth

Social Security: ChatGPT Suggests 9 Ways To Increase Your Benefit by $10K

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

Money

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Countries To Live Outside the U.S. That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

10 Countries To Live Outside the U.S. That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You’re On Track To Build Generational Wealth

Wealth

6 Key Signs You're On Track To Build Generational Wealth

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Reveals How To Organize Your Finances The Way Wealthy People Do

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Reveals How To Organize Your Finances The Way Wealthy People Do

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Most Americans Trust AI To Monitor Digital Payment Accounts, But Is It Really Safe?

Wealth

Most Americans Trust AI To Monitor Digital Payment Accounts, But Is It Really Safe?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Amazon’s Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Side Gigs

Amazon's Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

15 Cities Where a Graduate Degree Actually Increases Your Annual Income

Money

15 Cities Where a Graduate Degree Actually Increases Your Annual Income

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Frugal Habits To Replace Your Side Hustle

Money

8 Frugal Habits To Replace Your Side Hustle

November 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Money

5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Money

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Would Actually Happen If You Ignored Your Bills?

Money

What Would Actually Happen If You Ignored Your Bills?

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Donald Trump’s Presidency Meant for Your Wallet — And How It Could Change If He Wins Again

Money

What Donald Trump's Presidency Meant for Your Wallet -- And How It Could Change If He Wins Again

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Income Is Considered Poverty Level in 2023

Money

This Income Is Considered Poverty Level in 2023

December 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Turned My Car Into a $55K a Year Income — Here’s How I Did It

Side Gigs

I'm a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Turned My Car Into a $55K a Year Income -- Here's How I Did It

December 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!