Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 6: Mandi Woodruff-Santos Gives Tips on How To Overcome the Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve

This Episode

In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with career expert, founder of the MandiMoney Makers™️, and co-host of the Brown Ambition podcast, Mandi Woodruff-Santos about secrets to successfully negotiating your salary.

Santos reveals that learning how to negotiate a raise is the key to unlocking wealth. She provides tips on how to tactfully ask for a raise, such as having a discussion with your manager to understand expectations, researching your market value, and taking job interviews to strengthen your network and gain leverage.

Listen to the full episode to find out what you need to get the salary you desire.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

