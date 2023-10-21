7 Money Lessons To Learn From Gen Z’s Newest Side Hustles

Cicy / Getty Images

Gen Z entrepreneurs are making waves in today’s digital business world. With their tech skills, creativity and deep understanding of online platforms, they’re reshaping how business is done. More than just success stories, their ways of working give us important lessons on adapting and succeeding in our fast-changing digital age.

Gen Z knows how to mix modern tech know-how with classic hard work. Their journey, from starting small to big growth, isn’t just inspiring — it’s a guide for anyone trying to make money in this digital age. Here’s a look at seven money lessons we can learn from them:

1. Start Small and Scale Later

It’s tempting to put a lot of money into a project from the start. However, there are inspiring tales of small beginnings that grow into steady earnings. The takeaway? You don’t always need a big initial investment. Often, ventures that begin modestly and grow with demand prove the most rewarding.

2. Passion Drives Purpose

Gen Z entrepreneurs often turn their hobbies or passions, such as fishing, into businesses. This approach is not only motivating but also adds trustworthiness. A genuine love for a topic comes across as authentic, attracting a loyal following.

3. Digital Skills Are Gold

In today’s digital age, there are countless ways to make money from one’s skills. Gen Z, growing up with technology, understands the importance of tools like SEO, affiliate marketing and online ads. By mastering these skills, new entrepreneurs can stand out in the competitive online world.

4. Consistency and Persistence

Success usually doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, dedication and regular effort. Activities like creating content, using SEO and building links are essential, even when challenges arise. Remember, building a successful side hustle is more like running a marathon than a sprint.

5. Adapt and Delegate

Regardless of one’s passion or proficiency, individual capacities have limits. Discerning when to offload tasks and when to invest in expanding the team becomes pivotal. As workloads burgeon, strategic delegation, like hiring specialized writers, can ensure quality remains uncompromised and growth remains unhindered.

6. Learn From Failures

No matter how passionate or skilled someone is, everyone has limits. It’s important to recognize when to delegate tasks and consider expanding the team. As work increases, smart delegation, such as hiring expert writers, helps maintain quality and ensures steady growth.

7. Celebrate Milestones and Stay Humble

Every success story is told with pride, but staying humble is essential. While it’s important to celebrate milestones, the drive to innovate and grow should always remain. Balancing appreciation for achievements with a constant push for progress is at the heart of entrepreneurship.

Final Take

Gen Z’s business approaches provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages. Even as the digital landscape changes, these core insights stand the test of time, highlighting the essential principles behind successful entrepreneurship.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

