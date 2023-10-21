Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

7 Money Lessons To Learn From Gen Z’s Newest Side Hustles

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Young female entrepreneur receiving new orders in her e-commerce clothing shop.
Cicy / Getty Images

Gen Z entrepreneurs are making waves in today’s digital business world. With their tech skills, creativity and deep understanding of online platforms, they’re reshaping how business is done. More than just success stories, their ways of working give us important lessons on adapting and succeeding in our fast-changing digital age.

7 Money Lessons You Can Learn From Gen Z

Gen Z knows how to mix modern tech know-how with classic hard work. Their journey, from starting small to big growth, isn’t just inspiring — it’s a guide for anyone trying to make money in this digital age. Here’s a look at seven money lessons we can learn from them:

  1. Start small and scale later
  2. Passion drives purpose
  3. Digital skills are gold
  4. Consistency and persistence
  5. Adapt and delegate
  6. Learn from failures
  7. Celebrate milestones and stay humble

1. Start Small and Scale Later

It’s tempting to put a lot of money into a project from the start. However, there are inspiring tales of small beginnings that grow into steady earnings. The takeaway? You don’t always need a big initial investment. Often, ventures that begin modestly and grow with demand prove the most rewarding.

2. Passion Drives Purpose

Gen Z entrepreneurs often turn their hobbies or passions, such as fishing, into businesses. This approach is not only motivating but also adds trustworthiness. A genuine love for a topic comes across as authentic, attracting a loyal following.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Digital Skills Are Gold

In today’s digital age, there are countless ways to make money from one’s skills. Gen Z, growing up with technology, understands the importance of tools like SEO, affiliate marketing and online ads. By mastering these skills, new entrepreneurs can stand out in the competitive online world.

4. Consistency and Persistence

Success usually doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time, dedication and regular effort. Activities like creating content, using SEO and building links are essential, even when challenges arise. Remember, building a successful side hustle is more like running a marathon than a sprint.

5. Adapt and Delegate

Regardless of one’s passion or proficiency, individual capacities have limits. Discerning when to offload tasks and when to invest in expanding the team becomes pivotal. As workloads burgeon, strategic delegation, like hiring specialized writers, can ensure quality remains uncompromised and growth remains unhindered.

6. Learn From Failures

No matter how passionate or skilled someone is, everyone has limits. It’s important to recognize when to delegate tasks and consider expanding the team. As work increases, smart delegation, such as hiring expert writers, helps maintain quality and ensures steady growth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

7. Celebrate Milestones and Stay Humble

Every success story is told with pride, but staying humble is essential. While it’s important to celebrate milestones, the drive to innovate and grow should always remain. Balancing appreciation for achievements with a constant push for progress is at the heart of entrepreneurship.

Final Take

Gen Z’s business approaches provide valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages. Even as the digital landscape changes, these core insights stand the test of time, highlighting the essential principles behind successful entrepreneurship.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Gas Station Savings: Should You Pay With Cash or Card To Save More?

Money

Gas Station Savings: Should You Pay With Cash or Card To Save More?

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

Money

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Was Asked, ‘Pay Off My Student Loans or Invest for Retirement?’ Here’s His Surprising Answer

Money

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Was Asked, 'Pay Off My Student Loans or Invest for Retirement?' Here's His Surprising Answer

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 American Coins That Were Once Worth Thousands and Are Now Worth Nothing

Wealth

10 American Coins That Were Once Worth Thousands and Are Now Worth Nothing

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

Money

35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m an Entrepreneur: This Is the Best $20 Investment You Can Make When Starting Your Business

Money

I'm an Entrepreneur: This Is the Best $20 Investment You Can Make When Starting Your Business

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Trying To Save For a House? 25 Everyday Things To Stop Spending Money On

Money

Trying To Save For a House? 25 Everyday Things To Stop Spending Money On

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig — Here’s What I Do

Side Gigs

I Make $8,000 a Month From My Side Gig -- Here's What I Do

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Types of Passive Income That Can Make You Rich in 5 Years

Wealth

5 Types of Passive Income That Can Make You Rich in 5 Years

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From Debtor to Millionaire: A 10-Step Financial Plan

Money

From Debtor to Millionaire: A 10-Step Financial Plan

October 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

Money

Don't Shop at Walmart on This Day of the Week

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Update: There’s a New Cut-Off for Earnings — What It Means For Your Retirement

Money

Social Security Update: There's a New Cut-Off for Earnings -- What It Means For Your Retirement

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 3 Moves To Make If You Can Only Save $100 a Month

Money

Suze Orman: 3 Moves To Make If You Can Only Save $100 a Month

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Benefits: The Impact of Delayed Retirement on Millennials

Money

Social Security Benefits: The Impact of Delayed Retirement on Millennials

October 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Costco: 5 Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

Money

Costco: 5 Food Items That Are a Waste of Money

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Bills Still in Circulation

October 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!