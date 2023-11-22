Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: 6 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Kevin O'Leary talks with his hands outstretched
Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center / Shutterstock.com

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is known for his sharp insights and financial acumen. As a successful entrepreneur and investor, O’Leary has often shared his wisdom on wealth creation. Among his valuable tips, book recommendations stand out as a key source of knowledge. Here are six books he suggests that can potentially lead you on a path to riches.

1. ‘Secrets of Closing the Sale’ by Zig Ziglar

Zig Ziglar’s book is a masterpiece in sales techniques. It teaches how to persuade people effectively and close deals. The book emphasizes the importance of understanding customer needs, using positive language, and building trust. Ziglar’s lessons are not just about selling products but also about selling yourself in various life situations. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to master the art of persuasion.

2. ‘The Outsiders’ by William N. Thorndike

This book offers a different perspective on what makes a successful CEO. Thorndike studies eight unconventional CEOs who achieved extraordinary returns for their shareholders. He focuses on capital allocation – how these CEOs used the company’s money – rather than their charisma or leadership style. The book is an eye-opener for anyone interested in business and leadership, highlighting that a different approach can lead to significant success.

3. ‘Competitive Advantage’ by Michael Porter

Michael Porter’s book delves into the strategies businesses can employ to achieve a superior position in their industries. The book focuses on how companies can create and sustain a competitive advantage, analyzing concepts like the value chain, cost leadership, and differentiation. Porter’s insights are vital for businesses and entrepreneurs who want to understand the dynamics of competition and learn how to thrive in competitive markets.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

4. ‘Money: Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom’ by Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins’ book is a comprehensive guide to personal finance and investing. Robbins demystifies complex financial concepts and provides actionable strategies for achieving financial freedom. He interviews several finance experts and distills their wisdom into seven simple steps. This book is ideal for those starting their financial journey or looking to improve their financial health.

5. ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie

Carnegie’s classic book, written in 1936, remains relevant today. It teaches essential people skills: how to communicate effectively, make people like you, win others to your way of thinking, and lead without offending. This book is essential for anyone who wants to succeed in both their personal and professional life, as it offers timeless wisdom on human relations.

6. ‘The Wealthy Barber’ By David Chilton

This book is a unique blend of storytelling and financial advice. Through a fictional barber, Chilton offers straightforward and practical financial advice. The book covers a wide range of topics, including saving, investments, insurance, and wills. The easy-to-understand language makes it accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial knowledge.

The Takeaway

Each of Leary’s book recommendations provides valuable insights into different aspects of wealth creation and management. Whether it’s improving your sales skills, understanding the traits of successful leaders, mastering personal finance, enhancing interpersonal skills, or straightforward financial advice, these books offer a comprehensive toolkit for anyone aspiring to achieve financial success.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

Money

10 Advantages to Being Middle Class

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Florida City Has the Highest Inflation in the US — 2 Factors Impacting Costs

Money

This Florida City Has the Highest Inflation in the US -- 2 Factors Impacting Costs

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

Wealth

This $10,000 Georgia Coin Is Worth a Lot Because of an Error

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Going Instead

Money

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement

Money

Millennials Are Most Worried About Running Out of Money in Retirement

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Best Money-Making Apps for 2023

Side Gigs

11 Best Money-Making Apps for 2023

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and 2 Other Billionaires

Wealth

Top Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and 2 Other Billionaires

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

Money

The Average Retirement Age in 2023 for Men vs. Women

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Living Just on Social Security: 6 Changes You’ll Almost Definitely Have To Make

Money

Living Just on Social Security: 6 Changes You'll Almost Definitely Have To Make

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Weekly

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Pay Weekly

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6-Figure Earners are Shopping at Dollar Stores – Here’s What They Are Buying

Money

6-Figure Earners are Shopping at Dollar Stores - Here's What They Are Buying

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

So You Blew Your Paycheck — Now What?

Money

So You Blew Your Paycheck -- Now What?

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Richest County in Every State

Wealth

The Richest County in Every State

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Rare Coins That Can Be Sold Online

Money

6 Rare Coins That Can Be Sold Online

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Become a Millionaire in Your 50s

Wealth

How To Become a Millionaire in Your 50s

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Money Moves To Make If You Get Laid Off Right Before the Holidays

Money

9 Money Moves To Make If You Get Laid Off Right Before the Holidays

November 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!