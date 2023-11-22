Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: 6 Books He Recommends That Will Make You Rich

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center / Shutterstock.com

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is known for his sharp insights and financial acumen. As a successful entrepreneur and investor, O’Leary has often shared his wisdom on wealth creation. Among his valuable tips, book recommendations stand out as a key source of knowledge. Here are six books he suggests that can potentially lead you on a path to riches.

1. ‘Secrets of Closing the Sale’ by Zig Ziglar

Zig Ziglar’s book is a masterpiece in sales techniques. It teaches how to persuade people effectively and close deals. The book emphasizes the importance of understanding customer needs, using positive language, and building trust. Ziglar’s lessons are not just about selling products but also about selling yourself in various life situations. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to master the art of persuasion.

2. ‘The Outsiders’ by William N. Thorndike

This book offers a different perspective on what makes a successful CEO. Thorndike studies eight unconventional CEOs who achieved extraordinary returns for their shareholders. He focuses on capital allocation – how these CEOs used the company’s money – rather than their charisma or leadership style. The book is an eye-opener for anyone interested in business and leadership, highlighting that a different approach can lead to significant success.

3. ‘Competitive Advantage’ by Michael Porter

Michael Porter’s book delves into the strategies businesses can employ to achieve a superior position in their industries. The book focuses on how companies can create and sustain a competitive advantage, analyzing concepts like the value chain, cost leadership, and differentiation. Porter’s insights are vital for businesses and entrepreneurs who want to understand the dynamics of competition and learn how to thrive in competitive markets.

4. ‘Money: Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom’ by Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins’ book is a comprehensive guide to personal finance and investing. Robbins demystifies complex financial concepts and provides actionable strategies for achieving financial freedom. He interviews several finance experts and distills their wisdom into seven simple steps. This book is ideal for those starting their financial journey or looking to improve their financial health.

5. ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie

Carnegie’s classic book, written in 1936, remains relevant today. It teaches essential people skills: how to communicate effectively, make people like you, win others to your way of thinking, and lead without offending. This book is essential for anyone who wants to succeed in both their personal and professional life, as it offers timeless wisdom on human relations.

6. ‘The Wealthy Barber’ By David Chilton

This book is a unique blend of storytelling and financial advice. Through a fictional barber, Chilton offers straightforward and practical financial advice. The book covers a wide range of topics, including saving, investments, insurance, and wills. The easy-to-understand language makes it accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial knowledge.

The Takeaway

Each of Leary’s book recommendations provides valuable insights into different aspects of wealth creation and management. Whether it’s improving your sales skills, understanding the traits of successful leaders, mastering personal finance, enhancing interpersonal skills, or straightforward financial advice, these books offer a comprehensive toolkit for anyone aspiring to achieve financial success.

