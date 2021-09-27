The Best Items To Sell on ThredUP Right Now

©Shutterstock.com

The online consignment and thrift store thredUP offers a way to make cash off items from your closet. Sounds easy enough, but some items will score a much bigger payday than others. Depending on what’s trending, how hard the item is to find and its original monetary value, items can net you as much as 80 percent of the original selling price. Not bad, especially if you got the piece as a gift.

Find Out: Explore the Cost of Education in the United States

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer

Here are the products that tend to consistently bring in the most money according to thredUP’s 2020 Resale Report.

Bags

In 2020, bags were shown to have the most resale value. The top sellers specifically were the Gucci satchel, Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, Tory Burch backpack, Michael Kors leather satchel and Madewell leather bag. Gucci satchels currently sell for upwards of $900. For items more than $200, thredUP pays 80 percent of what its listing price is. Gucci bags are listed for as much as $825 on the consignment website, meaning you could potentially earn $660 for selling your Gucci accesories.

More From Your Money

Check Out: 25 Biggest Companies You’ve Never Heard Of

Outerwear

If you live in a warm climate or just aren’t feeling your winter clothes, check the brands before giving them to goodwill. Patagonia jackets, Lululemon jackets, Vince wool coats, Coach trench coats and Burberry coats were the top sellers last year. A Patagonia jacket could earn you anywhere from $60-90, while Lululemon could earn you more than $100.

Refresh Your Wardrobe: How to Build a Capsule Wardrobe on a Budget

Dresses

Looking to clear some space for some new formalwear? If you have dresses from Anthropologie, Free People, Madewell, Diane von Furstenberg or Prada, they’re in big demand on thredUP. Currently, dresses from Anthropologie are listed for $120, which could bring in anywhere from $70-100 for you. Prada could earn closer to $700 depending on the style and condition.

Generation Z: The Future of Finances

Learn More: Gen Z Has Strong Opinions on Capitalism -- Do Experts Agree?

FRYE Shoes

FRYE was listed as the #1 brand for resale value in thredUP’s resale report. Boots in good condition from the brand can be listed for $100-200. With thredUP’s payout structure, you’d receive 60-80 percent of the sale back.

Ouch: The Classic Brands You Love Are In Trouble

Tory Burch

Right behind FRYE in top resale value was prestigious fashion label Tory Burch. Totes from the brand are listed for as much as $990, earning nearly $800 for the seller. Jackets from the brand can earn sellers more than $300.

Fascinating: Biggest Product Flops From 20 Major Companies

Sweaters

Cooling off pays off on thredUP. Veronica Beard cashmere sweaters, rag & bone turtleneck sweaters, Coach wool sweaters, Patagonia cashmere sweaters and Everlane cashmere cardigans were all best-sellers in 2020. A Veronica Beard cashmere sweater could earn $60-90. Many of these sweaters are now hard to find, meaning their value could go up based on that scarcity.

Are Your Favorites Here? These 16 New Food Companies Are Changing the Way We Eat

Sustainable Brands

Shoppers trended toward eco-friendly brands in 2020. Patagonia saw an 80 percent increase in sales, while sustainable clothing brand Reformation saw a 94 percent increase in sales. Other sustainable brands that had a substantial surge in sales were Everlane and The North Face.

More From Your Money

Read More: Corn Flakes, Mountain Dew and 9 Other Beloved Brands With a Twisted History

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton was listed as the top luxury brand sold on thredUP and it makes sense why. A Louis Vuitton makeup bag sells for more than $2000 on thredUP, bringing in more than $1600 for the seller. Clothing can be sold for around $800, making more than $600 for the seller.

More From GOBankingRates

Last Updated: Oct. 1, 2021