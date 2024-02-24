Make Money With Canva: 7 Easy Ways To Make $1,000 a Month or More

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Numerous digital tools have been introduced in the last few years that have helped new artists create novel income streams. One of the more popular apps is Canva because it allows novices to get into graphic design without any technical skills.

How can you make $1,000 a month or more easily with Canva?

No. 1: Use Canva to Create Digital Products

You can use Canva to design digital products like eBook covers, children’s books or worksheets. You’ll want to spend some time researching and building an audience to ensure you’re creating a product for an existing market.

You can upload your products to Amazon, Gumroad, or any other third-party accepting the format. From there, you can promote and adjust the products based on the results.

No. 2: Sell Social Media Templates

Many content creators will struggle with trying to think of creative and aesthetic material constantly. This is why they may turn to templates that do everything for them. You can offer Instagram story templates or platform-specific templates to help creators save time and money.

No. 3: Create and Sell Digital Printables

You can create digital printables on Canva that you sell on Etsy. This a growing market and a quick search through Etsy will show you what’s popular.

Here are some common digital printables that you can sell:

Calendars.

Motivational quotes as wall art.

Fun games for bachelorette parties.

Planners and scrapbooks.

The goal is to think of a niche and then look into what kind of digital products are popular on Etsy. Then, you can think of a product you can create and sell.

No. 4: Offer Canva Coaching Services

Even though Canva has become more popular, there are still novice users who haven’t figured out how to get the most out of the platform. You can offer consulting services to those who want to get better at using the tool to help them save time. You can also coach entrepreneurs on how they can make money with Canva.

No. 5: Design Business Logos

If you figure out how to create logos that grab attention, you can make some money from selling business logos. Almost every business or brand wants a logo or visual representation. You can list your services on a freelance marketplace like Fiverr or wherever individuals in that field search.

No. 6: Sell eBook Covers

You can design eBook covers for products on Amazon Kindle since most authors want to outsource the graphic design aspect of publishing digital books.

No. 7: Create Social Media Content

You can use your design skills on Canva to make your own content that you use to grow a page. You can then try to sell advertising space — or grow your audience to have more users who may be receptive to your products.

Closing Thoughts

While there’s money to be made using this tool, it’s essential to remember that this isn’t some get-rich-quick scheme that leads to instant passive income. You’ll want to spend a significant amount of time conducting research to use Canva correctly and not waste time on a potential clientele that doesn’t actually exist.

