Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Side Gigs

10 Best Side Hustles for Women Over 50

4 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
mature woman relaxing on her sofa at home using a laptop
kupicoo / iStock.com

Embarking on a side hustle can be an empowering and financially rewarding journey, especially for women over 50. Whether you’re looking to supplement your income, explore a passion or invest in a new venture, there are numerous opportunities that cater to diverse skills and interests.

1. Turn Your Experience Into a Consulting Business

Leverage your decades of professional experience by starting a consulting business. Whether you’re a retired teacher, a seasoned marketer or an experienced administrator, your skills are valuable. Offer your expertise to businesses or individuals who need guidance in your area of specialization. Consulting can be a lucrative way to share your knowledge while maintaining a flexible schedule.

2. Develop an Online Course or Workshop

Your years of knowledge and experience are a goldmine for creating online courses or workshops. Platforms like Teachable and Udemy make it easy to reach a global audience. Whether it’s cooking, gardening, coding or management skills, there’s always someone eager to learn from an expert. This venture not only monetizes your skills but also allows you to connect with and inspire others.

3. Freelance Writing or Blogging

If you have a way with words, freelance writing or blogging can be a fulfilling side hustle. Websites, magazines and corporate blogs are always in search of quality content. You can write about topics you’re passionate about, from lifestyle and health to finance and travel. Blogging can also generate income through affiliate marketing, sponsored content and ads.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

4. E-Commerce and Online Retail

E-commerce platforms like Etsy or eBay offer a great avenue to sell handmade goods, vintage finds or curated products. If you’re crafty, consider selling your creations. Alternatively, use your shopping savvy to find and resell unique items online. This hustle combines the joy of creativity and the thrill of running your own business.

5. Health and Wellness Coaching

As a woman over 50, you have a unique perspective on health and wellness. Turn this into an opportunity by becoming a health coach, yoga instructor or personal trainer, catering to others in your age group. This not only helps you stay fit and healthy but also supports others in achieving their wellness goals.

6. Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

For animal lovers, pet sitting or dog walking can be a perfect side hustle. It’s a great way to get exercise, enjoy companionship and earn extra money. Platforms like Rover make it easy to connect with pet owners in your area who need these services.

7. Home Organization and Decluttering Services

If you have a knack for organization, offer your services to those who need help decluttering and organizing their homes. This service is in high demand, as a well-organized space can significantly improve one’s quality of life. Plus, it can be incredibly satisfying to transform a cluttered space into a serene and functional environment.

8. Photography

Turn your passion for photography into a side hustle. Whether it’s portrait photography, event photography, or selling your photos online, there are various ways to monetize this skill. With the rise of social media and digital marketing, quality photography is in high demand.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

9. Virtual Assistant Services

Offering virtual assistant services is an excellent way to utilize administrative skills. Many businesses and entrepreneurs seek support with email management, scheduling, social media and more. This role can often be done remotely, providing flexibility and comfort.

10. Gardening and Landscape Design

If you have a green thumb, consider starting a gardening or landscape design business. Many homeowners are willing to pay for help with garden planning, maintenance or landscaping. This can be a highly rewarding and physical outdoor activity that also beautifies your community.

Final Take

For women over 50, the world of side hustles is full of possibilities. From leveraging your accumulated expertise to exploring new passions, these opportunities provide not just additional income but also a chance for personal growth and fulfillment. Remember, the best side hustle is one that aligns with your interests, skills and lifestyle, ensuring that work feels more like a rewarding adventure.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

Side Gigs

Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

December 09, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Quick Holiday Side Hustles To Boost Your Seasonal Budget

Side Gigs

6 Quick Holiday Side Hustles To Boost Your Seasonal Budget

December 07, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

Side Gigs

How Trustworthy Is Poshmark? 11 Things To Know Before You Shop

December 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Easy Side Gigs That Bring in More Than $300 a Month

Side Gigs

8 Easy Side Gigs That Bring in More Than $300 a Month

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Partner Up for Profit: 10 Side Gigs for Couples

Side Gigs

Partner Up for Profit: 10 Side Gigs for Couples

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Amazon’s Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

Side Gigs

Amazon's Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Turned My Car Into a $55K a Year Income — Here’s How I Did It

Side Gigs

I'm a Stay-at-Home Mom Who Turned My Car Into a $55K a Year Income -- Here's How I Did It

December 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash

Side Gigs

6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash

November 29, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money Fast: 26 Proven Ways

Side Gigs

How To Make Money Fast: 26 Proven Ways

November 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Side Gigs With Huge Perks: Make More Than Just Money

Side Gigs

5 Side Gigs With Huge Perks: Make More Than Just Money

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Graham Stephan: 10 Best Side Hustles for Making Extra Money

Side Gigs

Graham Stephan: 10 Best Side Hustles for Making Extra Money

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

15 Best Food Delivery Services Worth Your Money for 2023

Side Gigs

15 Best Food Delivery Services Worth Your Money for 2023

November 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How To Make $500 a Week With DoorDash

Side Gigs

How To Make $500 a Week With DoorDash

November 25, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Check Your Closet: These Are the Clothing Brands With the Best Resale Value

Side Gigs

Check Your Closet: These Are the Clothing Brands With the Best Resale Value

November 24, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Unique Ways To Make Extra Money on Your Smartphone

Side Gigs

10 Unique Ways To Make Extra Money on Your Smartphone

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

Side Gigs

27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

November 22, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!