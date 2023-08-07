5 States Where You Can’t Play the Lottery

Evgen_Prozhyrko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the allure of winning big draws millions to play lotteries across the United States, there are still a handful of states that have resisted the siren call of state-sponsored lotto games.

Here’s a look at the five states where you won’t find residents rushing to the store for last-minute lottery tickets.

Alabama

The Heart of Dixie might be known for its rich history and warm southern hospitality, but one thing you won’t find here is a state lottery. Over the years, the topic has been a contentious one, with proposals for a state lottery regularly appearing in legislative discussions. But, as of now, Alabamians hoping to try their luck must cross state lines to do so.

Alaska

The Last Frontier boasts breathtaking landscapes and a sense of rugged individualism. When it comes to gambling, the state permits some forms, especially related to Native Alaskan communities, but a state-sponsored lottery hasn’t been part of the mix. The vast geography and dispersed population could make managing and promoting such a lottery challenging.

Hawaii

The Aloha State, with its tropical beaches and laid-back vibe, is a paradise in many regards. However, for lottery enthusiasts, it’s a no-go zone. Hawaii maintains stringent anti-gambling laws. In fact, it stands alongside Utah as one of the two states prohibiting all forms of gambling, encompassing lotteries.

Nevada

At first glance, this might seem counterintuitive. After all, Nevada is home to Las Vegas, the world’s gambling capital. However, the Silver State does not run a state-sponsored lottery. The reason? The powerful casino industry has historically seen it as competition. Instead of lottery tickets, the state offers an abundance of gaming opportunities in its many casinos.

Utah

Rooted in its predominant Mormon culture, the Beehive State takes a strict stance against gambling. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a significant influence in the state, holds a position against gambling, and this is reflected in state laws. As a result, lotteries, like all other forms of gambling, are off the table in Utah.

While these states have opted out of the lottery business, it’s not uncommon to hear stories of residents making trips to neighboring states when those mega jackpots become too tempting to ignore.

As states periodically reassess their views on gambling and explore avenues for revenue, it will be interesting to see if the lottery map undergoes any changes in the future.

