You’re More Likely To Be the Victim of Credit Card Fraud in These 10 Major US Cities — Here’s Why

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Credit card scammers tend to be as busy as North Pole elves during the holidays thanks to a steep rise in credit card activity. The past few years have already been a feast of sorts for fraudsters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a similar rise in credit card activity. Reports of credit card fraud surged by 62% from 2019 (pre-pandemic) to 2022, according to Federal Trade Commission data cited by the BackgroundChecks.org website.

Through the first three quarters of 2023, credit card fraud reports remained above pre-pandemic levels, with 318,142 credit card fraud complaints reported so far this year. Although you’ll find fraud everywhere, some U.S. cities are more susceptible than others.

BackgroundChecks.org conducted an analysis of 2023 credit card fraud to determine which cities are most vulnerable. The report will bring no joy to residents of Florida, which ranked first among the states in credit card fraud with 170.8 reports per 100,000 residents. The Sunshine State also landed three cities among the top 10 with the highest rates of fraud — the most of any state, followed by Texas with two.

Age Also a Factor Concerning Credit Card Fraud

Location isn’t the only factor when it comes to being targeted for credit card fraud. Age matters as well. The BackgroundChecks.org study found that 30-somethings are most susceptible, with Americans in this age group reporting 121,654 instances of credit card fraud during the first three quarters of 2023. Here’s how the other age groups break down:

  • 40-49 years old: 90,815 reports.
  • 20-29: 71,773.
  • 50-59: 58,099.
  • 60-69: 29,193.
  • 70-79: 10,812.
  • 80 and older: 2,566.
  • 19 and younger: 2,090.
The main reason some cities and age groups are more vulnerable to credit card fraud than others mainly has to do with how often they use credit cards. The more activity you have, the higher your risk of having your card and personal information stolen — especially when it comes to online purchases.

In addition, some people are simply more careless with their credit card than others by failing to take steps to protect their information.

So Which U.S. Cities Have the Most Credit Card Fraud?

Background Checks.org analyzed credit card fraud complaint data from the FTC and then checked it against the most populated metropolitan areas nationwide. Here are the 10 major U.S. cities with the most credit card fraud in 2023:

  1. Miami, Florida: 332 credit card fraud reports per 100,000 residents.
  2. Atlanta, Georgia: 211.
  3. Los Angeles, California: 207.
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada: 175.
  5. Orlando, Florida: 171.
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 167.
  7. Houston, Texas: 153.
  8. Dallas, Texas: 141.
  9. Charlotte, North Carolina: 127.
  10. Tampa, Florida: 123.

