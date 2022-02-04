Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Loses About $30 Billion in Wealth After Meta Stock Crash, Though Musk Still Holds the Record for Single-Day Loss

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Talukdar/Shutterstock (12579522b)This illustration photo taken in New Delhi shows a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing the META logo.
David Talukdar/Shutterstock / David Talukdar/Shutterstock

Thursday’s stock market was one big sad emoji for Mark Zuckerberg and other shareholders of Facebook parent Meta as the company’s stock price went into a record-breaking plunge that reduced Zuckerberg’s personal wealth by nearly $30 billion in a single day.

See: Facebook’s Crypto Dreams May Be Dead as Stablecoin Plan Dissolves
Find: Facebook Is Hemorrhaging Young Users — Is It a Warning Sign To Sell the Stock?

The $29.8 billion Zuckerberg lost represented the second-biggest single-day loss in history, CNBC reported. The record holder is still Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who saw his personal wealth tumble by $35 billion in November after tweeting that he might sell 10% of his Tesla stake. Musk lost $25.8 billion from his net worth last week, according to Bloomberg.

Meta’s share price tanked 26% to close at $237.76 on Thursday following a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report — the stock’s lowest point since last summer and the company’s biggest single-day decline ever. The plunge reduced Meta’s market cap by roughly $200 billion, which is also a record.

Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and Meta’s CEO, owns almost 13% of the company, which recently rebranded as Meta Platforms.

See: Facebook Name Change Boosts Metaverse-Focused Cryptos Such as Mana
Find: In 2021, Facebook Joined $1 Trillion Club, Changed Its Name & Much More

Make Your Money Work Better for You

There hasn’t been a ton of cheery news for either Meta or its investors lately. The company’s Q4 earnings came in below estimates. Even more alarming: Facebook lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history during the quarter. Users fell by half a million to 1.93 billion logging on daily, The Washington Post reported. Losses were highest in Africa, Latin America and India — a sign that the social media giant might have already reached its peak globally.

Many investors are bailing on the stock because some of Meta’s recent launches have either misfired or performed below expectations. One of those is virtual- and augmented-reality hardware, a suite Meta calls the “metaverse.” The company spent more than $10 billion to build its hardware division, called Facebook Reality Labs. But as the WaPo noted, so far it’s losing money.

Meta shares have also suffered under the weight of slower growth, a reduced revenue forecast for the coming months, and its inability to generate advertising revenue from Instagram Reels, Meta’s answer to TikTok. Another problem has been changes to Apple’s operating system that prevent ad-tracking, which hurts Facebook and similar sites.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.