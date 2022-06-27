How Much is Robert Herjavec Worth?

Broadimage/Shutterstock / Broadimage/Shutterstock

Robert Herjavec is a Croatian-Canadian businessman, entrepreneur, investor, author and reality TV personality famous for his appearances on “Dragon’s Den” and “Shark Tank.”

See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Find: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

His business experience mostly lies in the realm of internet security. He is the founder of BRAK Systems, which was sold to AT&T Canada for $30.2 million. He is currently the CEO of The Herjavec Group — founded in 2003 — which reportedly earns more than $200 million in annual revenue as of 2017.

Like fellow shark Kevin O’Leary, Herjavec got his start as a reality TV personality (and investor) by appearing on the Canadian show “Dragon’s Den” before joining ABC’s “Shark Tank.” One of his most popular “Shark Tank” deals was struck with ugly holiday sweater company Tipsy Elves. As of 2018, Tipsy Elves had earned more than $70 million in revenue, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Herjavec has many irons in the fire and has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Early Life and Career

Robert Herjavec was born in the former Yugoslavia (now Croatia) on Sept. 14, 1962. His father was often imprisoned for being a staunch opponent of communism, so his family immigrated to Canada with very few financial resources. After arriving initially in Halifax, Nova Scotia, his family settled in Toronto, Ontario. Herjavec described his family as living in poverty compared to local peers, per Business News Daily.

In the 1980s, Herjavec worked several minimum wage jobs to make ends meet — and to help support his family. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in political science and English literature in 1984. He offered to work for free in order to land an internship in the sales department of computer equipment company Logiquest, per Inside Philanthropy. He would eventually climb the ranks of the company to become its general manager.

In 1990, he launched internet security company BRAK Systems.

Personal Life

Herjavec has been married twice. He was married to his first wife, Dr. Diane Plese, in 1990. They were divorced after 24 years of marriage and share three children together. Plese recieved $25 million as a divorce settlement, and Herjavec then married Kym Herjavec (née Johnson), his dance partner from “Dancing with the Stars,” in 2016. The couple have twins that were born in 2018.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Herjavec owns many properties across the world. According to TMZ, he purchased a home in Hidden Hills, California, for $14.6 million in 2019 — and two years later, he sold said mansion for $17 million. Herjavec bought a condo in New York City for $34.5 million in 2021, and is said to own more property internationally.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Herjavec is a car enthusiast — and capable driver — and owns an impressive collection of automobiles including a Porsche 911 Speedster, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and a McLaren Senna.

More From GOBankingRates