How Rich Is Bill Maher?

Bill Maher is a television host, comedian, producer and actor with a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But most of his nest egg did not come from his acting roles or his current job as host of the HBO talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Rather, he purchased a roughly 4% stake in the New York Mets Major League Baseball club in 2012, which would have cost approximately $20 million. Today, those shares are worth $80 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

That’s not to say Maher hasn’t had a lucrative career in television and film. After playing in various TV shows and feature films through the ’80s and ’90s, Maher made it big as host of “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher.” The show aired on Comedy Central from 1993 to 1997. It made network television from 1997 to 2002 on ABC, winning several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Technical Direction.

After “Politically Incorrect” was canceled in 2002, HBO picked up “Real Time with Bill Maher,” which Maher co-produced, co-wrote and hosted. In addition to his $10 million annual salary for the talk show, Maher earns money for regular appearances on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” “Hardball with Chris Matthews” and “The Rachel Maddow Show,” says Celebrity Net Worth.

Maher owns several real estate properties, including a $1 million condo on Catalina Island and a 3.2-acre property in the mountains above Beverly Hills that Celebrity Net Worth estimates to be worth more than $20 million in today’s market.

