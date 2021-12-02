How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?

Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. On Dec. 1, he officially entered the race to become the Republican candidate for senator of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This news is a bit strange, not because he does not have a background in politics, but because he has spent the last 20-plus years as a resident of Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

The Associated Press reported that Oz began voting in Pennsylvania elections this year by absentee ballots registered to his inlaws’ address. His inlaws live in the Philadelphia suburb of Bryn Athyn. A campaign spokesperson said in a Nov. 30 statement that Oz currently resides there as well, CNBC reported, and his campaign bio states that he lives there.

Net Worth

Dr. Oz grew to prominence after he was discovered by Oprah, appearing on her talk show numerous times before his own show, “The Doctor Oz Show,” was launched in 2009.

From “The Doctor Oz Show” he takes in a yearly salary of $20 million, but when you add in his books, appearances and other endeavors, his net worth is $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has received numerous awards and honors, including Emmy Awards and People’s Choice Awards. Dr. Oz was named “Global Leader of Tomorrow” from 1999 to 2004 by the World Economic Forum, and he has been listed as one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” He also was honored with the 2009 National Magazine Award for Personal Service for his article “Retool, Reboot, and Rebuild,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Some of his endorsements and public views have garnered criticism from the medical community, but his popularity remains. He was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018.

He and co-writer Michael F. Roizen have written a series of wellness books: “YOU: The Owner’s Manual: An Insider’s Guide to the Body that Will Make You Healthier and Younger,” “YOU: On a Diet: The Owner’s Manual for Waist Management,” “YOU: Having a Baby: The Owner’s Manual from Conception to Delivery and More.” Oz also wrote “Healing from the Heart: A Leading Surgeon Combines Eastern and Western Traditions to Create the Medicine of the Future” and “Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch to Fight Fat, Defy Aging, and Eat Your Way Healthy.”

Early Life and Career

Mehmet Cengiz Oz was born to Turkish parents Suna and Mustafa in Cleveland, Ohio on June 11, 1960. He was raised and is still a practicing Muslim. He was graduated from Harvard in 1982 with a degree in biology. As his father was a physician, Dr. Oz said he got his love of medicine from him. Oz received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and earned his MD from Penn in 1986.

In 1994, he launched the Cardiovascular Institute and Integrative Medicine Program at New York-Presbyterian. Dr. Oz and his colleagues at Columbia University patented the MitraClip device in 1997. He and WebMD founder Jeff Arnold created Sharecare Inc., a health and wellness company. In 2001, he was made a professor at Columbia University and has also served as vice chairman of Columbia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. It was soon after this that TV opportunities came his way.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Dr. Oz married his wife, Lisa Lemole, in 1985, and they have four children together. Dr. Oz and his wife founded HealthCorps, a non-profit that promotes health education and peer mentoring.

Dr. Oz and Lisa bought a 9,000-square-foot home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey in 2001 for $750,000. The property is now valued at $3 million.

In June 2018, the couple purchased a 12,000-square-foot oceanfront estate for $18 million in Palm Beach, Florida.

If his senatorial bid goes well, Dr. Oz will likely expand his real estate portfolio to Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

