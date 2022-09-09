How Much is John Fetterman Worth?

Gene J Puskar / AP / Shutterstock.com



John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a contest seeing both candidates employ attack ads.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, and while he is regaining his strength, he is reportedly having some hearing problems that could affect the upcoming debates.

He has been the lieutenant governor for the last three years, and prior to that he served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006 to 2019.

He earns $217,610 annually from his state government salary and has an estimated net worth of $800,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. The same source indicated that he holds over $450,000 in assets in bank accounts and/or trusts for his children.

Early Life, Career, and Education

John Karl Fetterman was born to Karl and Susan Fetterman in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 15, 1969. He was a football player in high school, and continued to play in college — he ended up earning his degree in finance in 1991 from Albright College. He earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut.

His father was an insurance industry exec and Fetterman initially decided to follow in his footsteps, but later decided to teach through AmeriCorps in 1995. He went on to graduate from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government with a master’s degree in Public Policy in 1999.

He was active as a volunteer with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, a formative experience that would shape his philosophies regarding poverty alleviation and community service.

Fetterman married activist Gisele Barreto in 2008, and they have two sons and a daughter together.

