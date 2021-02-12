‘Framing Britney Spears’ Reveals Who’s Making Money Off the Pop Icon’s Career

Social media has more power today than anyone could have ever imagined — and sometimes, it’s used to do good. The #FreeBritney movement seeks to release pop singing sensation Britney Spears from the legal conservatorship of her father.

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship, which gives her father full control over her career and finances, since 2008. Conservatorships are typically used for older adults or people with special needs who are unable to make sound decisions for themselves. Britney Spears has been in and out of the news fighting the conservatorship, and fans have used #FreeBritney to show their support for the singer.

Now, a Hulu documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” has put the battle back in the spotlight. And yesterday, her father lost his bid to hold onto his control over her investments as the battle for her estate continues.

Let’s take a look at how much is at stake, financially, in the fight for the freedom of this child actor turned pop icon.

